Tara Arts Announces Sunita Pandya As Chair Of Board

Tara Arts Board of Trustees and Helen Jeffreys, Executive Director and Joint CEO, today announce the appointment of Sunita Pandya as the new Chair of Tara Arts' Board.

Sunita Pandya is currently the Director of Artistic Partnerships, Planning and Administration and sits on the Executive team at the Southbank Centre having started there over 6 years ago as Producer. Previous to the Southbank Centre, Sunita was the Executive Director at Wildworks, as well having producing roles prior to that at Sadler's Wells, Battersea Arts Centre and The National Theatre. Sunita started her career at the Orange Tree Theatre having completed her training at Drama Studio London and the University of Bristol. Projects in Sunita's producing repertoire include the first presentation of War Horse, the 2007 The History Boys West End transfer as well as programming Battersea Arts Centre's first One-on-One Festival, and Sadler's Wells presentation of The Most Incredible Thing. Whilst at Wildworks, Sunita produced work including a World Stages London project and collaborations with National Theatre of Scotland, Norfolk & Norwich Festival, Kastel van Gaasbeek (Belgium) and Hall for Cornwall. Sunita is also a Guest Lecturer on the MA in Creative Producing at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and is currently Deputy Chair of Battersea Arts Centre.

Sunita Pandya, Tara Arts Chair of the Board, said: "I am utterly thrilled to be joining Tara Arts as Chair. With the upcoming appointment of a new Artistic Director, the organisation is moving into an exciting chapter of its history. With Tara's commitment to presenting diverse artists and welcoming diverse audiences, its role in a 21st Century cultural landscape couldn't be more important right now."

Helen Jeffreys, Tara Arts Executive Director and Joint CEO, said: "On behalf of the Tara Arts team, I am absolutely delighted to welcome Sunita as the new Chair of the Tara Arts Board. Sunita brings a wealth of experience, expertise and insight to lead the company into this next chapter. I very much look forward to working alongside Sunita to build a thriving and exciting future for Tara Arts."

Joyce Wilson, Area Director, London, Arts Council England, said: "We're really pleased that Sunita Pandya has been appointed as Chair of Tara Arts. The organisation has experienced some significant challenges in the last year, but its work remains an important part of the local arts ecology, delivering South Asian led work. Sunita's wealth of experience will be pivotal in helping to guide Tara Arts through this transitional period and in establishing a strong foundation for future success."

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: "I'm delighted that Sunita Pandya will be the new Chair of Tara Arts' Board. Since opening its doors, Tara Arts has led the way in championing new talent, inclusion and representation across the industry, and Sunita's experience will be vital in continuing and building on this legacy."

Tara Arts is an award-winning theatre in London, home to a world of stories, producing, touring and presenting world-class small-scale theatre and inspiring learning and engagement programmes. Tara Arts is an incubator of creative talent, enabling and empowering South Asian theatre makers. The organisation was set up in 1977 by Jatinder Verma who stepped down as Artistic Director at the end of last year. Tara Arts is currently in the process of appointing a new Artistic Director to be announced in due course.

