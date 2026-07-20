Talawa Theatre Company Appoints Six New Trustees in 40th Anniversary Year

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As Talawa Theatre Company celebrates 40 years, they have appointed six new trustees. In a move to champion Black British theatre for the next four decades and beyond, the new appointees bring a wealth of expertise, advocacy and a shared commitment to strengthening Talawa's strategic vision.

Joining Talawa at this landmark moment are Kojo Apeagyei, Manmit Bhambra, Anoushka Chakrapani, Nathan Gaël York, Ese Overo-Tarimo and Debbie Williams. They join the Board of Trustees chaired by Shonagh Alice Reid, alongside existing trustees Shaniqua Benjamin, James Charles Dacre, Naomi Danquah, Chanté Frazer, Kehryse Vanessa Johnson-Fraser and Diogo Alexandre Dos Santos Varela.

The new trustees' experience spans technology, accessibility, communications, marketing, governance and the arts, building on the trailblazing legacy established by Talawa's founders, Yvonne Brewster OBE, Mona Hammond OBE, Carmen Munroe DBE and Inigo Espejel.

Leading AI strategist Kojo Apeagyei brings extensive experience in responsible technology innovation and its application within the arts. Access and inclusion specialist Dr Manmit Bhambra, who holds a PhD in Sociology from the University of Oxford, will strengthen the board with her expertise in equity and representation. Producer and communications specialist Anoushka Chakrapani is a passionate advocate for greater representation on stage, while Nathan Gaël York brings significant experience in marketing, audience development and supporting emerging talent through his own work as an award-winning theatre director and writer. Lawyer and lifelong theatre enthusiast Ese Overo-Tarimo will contribute her legal expertise in support of Talawa's continued growth, while Debbie Williams brings a strong focus on effective governance and the company's long-term sustainability.

Joint Talawa CEOs, Carolyn ML Forsyth and Michael Buffong comment, 'As Talawa embarks on the next 40 years of its extraordinary journey, welcoming new trustees with skill, integrity, and a deep love for the organisation marks an exciting new chapter. Together, our Board and Executive are proud stewards of Talawa's legacy, strengthening values-led governance to ensure we continue to thrive. We move forward with confidence, joy, and hope. We are small but mighty: 'Mi likkle but mi Talawa'.'

Chair of the Board of Directors, Shonagh Reid comments 'I am delighted to welcome Anoushka, Debbie, Ese, Kojo, Manmit and Nathan to Talawa's board. We consider ourselves very lucky to have attracted such a breadth and depth of talent which we know will benefit Talawa greatly in the coming months and years.'

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