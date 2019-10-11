TOTALLY TINA Celebrates 10 Years On Stage At The Belgrade Theatre

30 Years after Tina Turner's now iconic rendition of (Simply) The Best was first released, top tribute act Totally Tina is joining the celebrations with a welcome return visit to the Belgrade Theatre on Wednesday 6 November.

It's not the only significant anniversary for the show: 2019 also marks ten years since Totally Tina started out in Liverpool. Since then, star Justine Riddoch and her talented supporting cast have gone on to enjoy tremendous success across the UK, scooping up prestigious accolades at the National Tribute Awards and more, including Best Female Artist, Best Choreography, Best Theatre Production and even a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Of course, it's well-established that when Tina herself first burst onto the music scene in the late 1950s and early 60s, she instantly won the hearts of listeners around the world, gaining a fearsome reputation for her dynamic live performances and eventually earning the title of Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

But it's fair to say Justine has also made waves in her own way, captivating audiences with her powerhouse vocals, impeccable dance moves and her interaction with fans. Coupled with her fantastic band's now famous sense of humour, her on-stage audience engagement and her post-show meet and greets have helped her cultivate a loyal following.

Thrown into the spotlight after winning ITV's Stars in their Eyes with her performance as Anastacia in 2002, Justine actually began her career much earlier, and has now been singing professionally for 27 years. She created Totally Tina only when her "muse" stopped releasing albums - and the rest, as they say, is history.

"I am so proud of what we have achieved with this production," she says. "Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch her mannerisms and body movements.

"We always add our own personality to the show each year; the element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert, and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.

That's why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing."

With two big anniversaries to celebrate this year, the cast and crew are pulling out all the stops with a brand new production, packed with fresh ideas and titled simply, "The Best". Expect a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise, enhanced by the signature flourish of sparkling stilettos and flamboyant tail feathers when the show returns to Coventry, revisiting hits from Proud Mary and River Deep - Mountain High to What's Love Got to Do with It and Private Dancer.

Totally Tina shows at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry for one night only on Wednesday 6 November. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You