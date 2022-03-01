THE WIZARD OF OZ Pantomime Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in April

The magical, fun-filled family pantomime The Wizard of Oz will embark on a UK tour this Spring! This yellow brick road adventure opens at the Harlow Playhouse on 1st April before heading on a nineteen-date tour to Ely, Thurrock, Wellingborough, Kettering, Portsmouth, Camberley, Tunbridge Wells, Hastings, Stourport-on-Severn, Northwich, Radlett, Southport, Birmingham, Bridlington, Redhill, Lowestoft, Basildon and will close Albany Theatre, Coventry on Sunday 5th June 2022.

This spectacular, pantomimic, colourful story is packed with hilarious jokes, dazzling dance routines, glittering scenery and plenty more for all the family, plus at the end of the show you will have a chance to meet the larger-than-life characters!



With tickets on sale now, join Dorothy (Lucy Bell) as she embarks on an exciting adventure, over the rainbow, where along the way she makes new friends with the Scarecrow (Ben Parsley) who longs for a brain, the Tin Man (Terry Burns) who really wants a heart and the very cowardly Lion (Tom Booth) who is desperate to be brave and find some courage. Dorothy needs to find her way home, but it's not going to be easy with the Wicked Witch of the West (Katherine Hickmott) watching her every move! Will the fabulously beautiful and hilarious Glinda the Good (Rob Stevens) or the Great and Powerful Wizard of Oz be able to help Dorothy and her newfound friends?

Directed by Daniel Bell, with further creatives to be announced, The Wizard of Oz is brand new production, based on the original tale by Frank L Baum has been lovingly adapted to family pantomime adventure.

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, of KD Theatre Productions said: 'We can't wait to bring the land of Oz to families across the country. This show has been two years in the making, so we are delighted to finally bring Easter Pantomime to venues across the UK and entertain families with our spectacular version of this classic story!'

Tour Dates

Friday 1st April - Tuesday 5th April 2022

Harlow Playhouse, Harlow

http://harlowplayhouse.co.uk/

Thursday 7th April - Friday 8th April 2022

The Maltings, Ely

https://www.themaltingsely.org.uk/

Saturday 9th April 2022

Thameside Theatre, Thurrock

https://www.thurrock.gov.uk/thameside-theatre/about-theatre

Sunday 10th April 2022

Castle Theatre, Wellingborough

https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre

Wednesday 13th April 2022

Lighthouse Theatre Kettering

https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/your-visit/

Thursday 14th April 2022

New Theatre Royal Portsmouth

https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/

Friday 15th April 2022

Camberley Theatre

https://www.camberleytheatre.co.uk/

Saturday 16th April 2022

Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

https://www.trinitytheatre.net/

Sunday 17th April 2022

Whiterock Theatre Hastings

https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/Online/default.asp

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Civic Stourport

https://www.thecivicstourport.co.uk/

Sunday 24th April 2022

Grange Theatre Northwich

https://www.thegrangetheatre.com/

Saturday 30th April 2022 - Sunday 1st May 2022

Radlett Centre, Radlett

https://www.radlettcentre.co.uk/

Saturday 28th May 2022

The Atkinson, Southport

https://www.theatkinson.co.uk/box-office/

Sunday 29th May 2022

Birmingham Old Rep

https://www.oldreptheatre.co.uk/

Monday 30th May 2022

Bridlington Spa

https://www.bridspa.com/

Wednesday 1st June 2022

Harlequin Theatre, Redhill

https://harlequintheatre.co.uk/

Friday 3rd June 2022

Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

info@marinatheatre.co.uk

Saturday 4th June 2022

Towngate Theatre, Basildon

https://towngatetheatre.co.uk/

Sunday 5th June 2022

Albany Theatre, Coventry

https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/