THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Returns Next Month For 50th Anniversary UK Tour

Following multiple seasons in London and New York, one of the most iconic characters in children's literature will wiggle his way around the UK this Autumn in celebration of a big birthday. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will embark on a UK Tour, opening at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield on Tuesday 1 October, to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the book.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets during a magical 60-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle's best loved books for the stage. The 50th Anniversary production will feature a brand-new line-up of stories for 2019; Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, the return of The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Eric Carle's books have captivated generations of readers with their iconic hand-painted illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing millions of children to a bigger, brighter world, and to their first experience of reading itself. Carle has illustrated more than seventy books, most of which he also wrote, and more than 132 million copies of his books have sold around the world.

His best-known work, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has nibbled its way into the hearts of millions of children all over the world, and in 2019 celebrates its 50th Anniversary. Since it was first published in 1969 it has been translated into 62 languages and sold over 43 million copies, remaining one of the top ten bestselling children's books of all time.

Eric Carle said: "I am delighted that the 50th anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be celebrated with such an enchanting production, and that my friends in the UK will be able to share the same enjoyment I felt when seeing my characters come to life on stage."

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is adapted for the stage by director Jonathan Rockefeller, whose production sees four master puppeteers weave their way through Eric Carle's stories, bringing to life 75 magical puppets that faithfully recreate the wonderfully colourful world of Carle's illustrations.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show first premiered in Australia in 2015 before opening in New York at the Acorn Theatre in January 2016. The New York production broke box office records and attracted celebrities with families including Chelsea Clinton, Emily Blunt, Neil Patrick Harris and Diane Sawyer. The show had its West End premiere at the Ambassadors Theatre in December 2016.

Tuesday 1 - Wednesday 2 October 2019

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Box Office: www.thelbt.org / 01484 430 528

Thursday 3 October 2019

Nottingham Playhouse

Box Office: www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk / 0115 941 9419

Friday 4 - Saturday 5 October 2019

The Raddlett Centre

Box Office: www.radlettcentre.co.uk / 01923 859291

Sunday 6 October 2019

Lichfield Garrick

Box Office: www.lichfieldgarrick.com / 01543 412121

Wednesday 9 October 2019

Johnstone Town Hall

Box Office: www.renfrewshireleisure.com

Saturday 12 October 2019

Ellesmere Port Civic Hall

Box Office: www.brioleisure.org/centres/ellesemere-port-civic-hall / 0151 356 6890

Sunday 13 October 2019

Broadway, Letchworth Garden City

Box Office: www.broadway-letchworth.com / 01462 681088

Tuesday 15 - Wednesday 16 October 2019

The Brewhouse, Taunton

Box Office: www.thebrewhouse.net / 01823 283 244

Saturday 19 October 2019

Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead

Box Office: www.chequermead.org.uk / 01342 302000

Sunday 20 October 2019

Evesham Arts Centre

Box Office: www.eveshamartscentre.co.uk / 01386 446944

Tuesday 22 October 2019

The Albany, Coventry

Box Office: www.albanytheatre.co.uk / 024 7699 8964

Thursday 24 - Sunday 27 October 2019

Quarry Theatre, Bedford

Box Office: www.quarrytheatre.org.uk / 01234 362337

Monday 28 - Wednesday 30 October 2019

Leeds Playhouse

Box Office: www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk / 0113 213 7700

Friday 1 - Saturday 2 November 2019

Eastbourne Hippodrome

Box Office: www.royalhippodrome.com / 01323 80 20 20





