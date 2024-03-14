THE TIGERFACE SHOW Has Announced Dates For Its Spring UK Tour!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dates have been announced for The TigerFace Show spring UK tour! The TigerFace Show is a show which asks us to rethink what it was we wanted to be when we grew up, in hopes of finding some childlike happiness in adulthood!

The audience will be thrown headfirst into a colour-filled world of puppets, balloons and poop-loops, as the character TigerFace attempts to keeps his adult cynicism at bay, whilst recreating the last ever episode of his favourite childhood TV show, joined by pals The Dream Maker, and Fast Hands (who is also the jungle's very own British Sign Language interpreter for the show).

The TigerFace Show is created and performed by JTC and Co. Justin Teddy Cliffe is a theatre maker, writer, and director, who has previously been nominated by The National Theatre Wales for the Evening Standard Future Theatre Makers Award. Justin has worked with venues including Commonwealth Cardiff, Bristol Old Vic, Battersea Arts Centre, National Theatre Wales, and the Birmingham REP.

The TigerFace Show explores mature themes and adult themes, including mental health, alcohol, and swearing. The show is recommended for those aged 16+.

All shows of the TigerFace Show have British Sign Language incorporated, and Closed Captioning can be supplied upon request.

The TigerFace Show UK Tour

18th April 2024 The Depot, Swansea Grand Theatre, South Wales

19th April 2024 The Torch, Milford Haven

20th April 2024 The Electric, Guildford

26th April 2024 Old Electric, Blackpool

30th April - 1st May The Old Joint Stock, Birmingham

8th May The Riverfront, Newport, South Wales

9th May Rondo Theatre, Bath

For tickets, head to: https://www.justinteddycliffe.co.uk/thetigerfaceshow.