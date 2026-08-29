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THE SEANCE To Perform At Greenwich Theatre

The performance will take place on Halloween night.

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THE SEANCE To Perform At Greenwich Theatre

The Séance comes to Greenwich Theatre on Saturday 31 October 2026, offering a dark night of supernatural mystery, psychological suspense and classic theatrical suspense.

Following the suspicious death of their father, four siblings gather in search of answers and attempt a séance. What begins as an effort to uncover the truth quickly becomes something far more unsettling, as family tensions rise, secrets begin to surface and the boundaries between deception and the supernatural become increasingly difficult to distinguish.

Blending the structure of a murder mystery with the atmosphere of a traditional ghost story, The Séance is designed for audiences who want Halloween to feel like an occasion rather than just another night out.

With its historic setting, Greenwich provides a fitting backdrop for a production built around secrets, suspicion and the supernatural. The performance offers audiences a chance to make a full Halloween evening of it, with Greenwich's pubs, restaurants and riverside atmosphere surrounding the theatre.

For audiences who enjoy ghost stories, psychological thrillers, murder mysteries and old-fashioned suspense, it offers a darker alternative to the usual Halloween plans.

The Séance will perform on  Saturday 31 October 2026 at 7:30pm at the Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London SE10 8ES. Age guidance: 14+.  Running time: Approximately 100 minutes plus interval. Tickets can be purchased at: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/the-seance/

About The Greenwich Theatre

Greenwich Theatre is one of London’s foremost Off-West End theatres, working on a local, national and international stage. From presenting an enviable year-round programme of established and emerging theatre here in the Royal borough of Greenwich, to supporting artists in taking their work around the world, the development of new work is always at the heart of what we do.

Combined with our nationally regarded programme of theatre for children and young people and our award-winning pantomime, Greenwich Theatre continues to contribute to this country’s dynamic, diverse, vibrant theatre ecology, treating the audiences of today to a glimpse of some of the biggest theatre-makers of tomorrow.

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