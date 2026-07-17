Cassie Bradley Will Lead MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE at Greenwich Theatre

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his autumn, Greenwich Theatre will present a new production of My Name Is Rachel Corrie, starring Cassie Bradley. More than two decades after Rachel Corrie's death, her words remain strikingly resonant. As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to dominate global headlines, Greenwich Theatre will present a new production of My Name Is Rachel Corrie, the acclaimed play compiled and edited by Alan Rickman and Katherine Viner from her journals and emails. Compiled entirely from Rachel's own words, My Name Is Rachel Corrie is a powerful exploration of courage during conflict. Performances will run Tuesday 29th September – Saturday 17th October 2026.

Cassie Bradley will take on the titular role, having previously appeared as a series regular on Coronation Street and Waterloo Road. Her stage credits include King Lear, National Theatre; Home, I'm Darling, National Theatre and Pericles, RSC. Bradley is due to appear alongside Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in the upcoming feature film Practical Magic 2.

In March 2003, young American activist Rachel Corrie lost her life when she placed herself between an Israeli army bulldozer and a Palestinian home. In this timely revival, the acclaimed work, compiled verbatim from Rachel Corrie's journals and emails by Alan Rickman and Katherine Viner, follows the American activist on her journey from suburban America to Gaza. There, she documents the lives of Palestinian families living under Israeli occupation.

Cassie Bradley comments, 'Rachel Corrie's story is one I've known for some time, and I'm honoured to have the opportunity to tell it on stage. It's a story of courage, spirit and what it is to be human in the face of conflict. Rachel's words, ideals and questions are as relevant today as when she wrote them. Alan Rickman and Katherine Viner have crafted such a beautiful and powerful play, exploring what we're prepared to live and die for. I cannot wait to start rehearsals.'

First performed at The Royal Court Theatre in 2005, the play remains one of the most significant works of documentary theatre of the past two decades. More than twenty years after Rachel Corrie's death, her words continue to resonate with audiences around the world. Greenwich Theatre's timely production brings this remarkable play to a new generation at a time when the devastating human impact of the conflict in Gaza continues to command international attention.

Artistic Director of Greenwich Theatre, James Haddrell, comments, 'At a time when the daily news cycle is dominated by the many and various international conflicts raging around the world, Rachel Corrie's words serve to remind us of the real people at the heart of those conflicts, and the huge personal sacrifices that are being quietly made every day. Working with Cassie Bradley and designer Jana Lakatos, the opportunity to bring Rachel's words to a new audience is one that we feel very passionate about.'

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