THE POWER OF LISTENING Installation Debuts at Vinegar Yard

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As the London Philharmonic Orchestra opens its new season - the first full season under Artistic Director Jesús Herrera - the Orchestra has announced The Power of Listening, a new vision. The season will luanch with a creative partnership with the Royal College of Art and Neville Brody.

Jesús Herrera, Artistic Director of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, said, "We're living through something close to a listening crisis. Public life feels polarised and atomised - people talk past each other, tuned out from positions they haven't taken the time to understand. I believe proper, active listening can help bridge such divides. Music reminds us that listening is more than simply hearing another person: it can be an act of introspection, a way of opening ourselves to other perspectives, and of paying attention to what the world can teach us. Starting with this season, I want the London Philharmonic Orchestra to show what deep listening can do."

The Power of Listening, the Orchestra's new long-term vision is an invitation to be part of something new - for audiences who already know the Orchestra and those who don't yet. As Herrera opens his first full season of programming on Saturday 26 September, each piece has been chosen for its social or historical significance, inviting audiences to connect more deeply with the music and consider how it makes them feel.

The vision launches with a creative partnership with the Royal College of Art and Neville Brody, exploring how listening can inspire creativity. Working with creative agency Ace of Hearts, the London Philharmonic Orchestra invited eight Royal College of Art postgraduate artists, mentored by Brody, to each listen to a different piece of music and create an artwork in response - capturing the emotions, thoughts and memories the music sparked in them.

From Monday 21 September, a sound gallery - a specially built installation of the original artworks, each paired with a set of headphones - invites passers-by at Vinegar Yard, London SE1, to listen to the very piece of music that inspired each artwork, experiencing the power of orchestral music and its ability to inspire creativity and emotion. The artworks will also be displayed on billboards around London.

Each piece of art responds to music the Orchestra will perform live this season. The result is a series of artworks that make the invisible impact of music visible, from getting the heart racing to helping the day melt away - and a direct invitation: if a few minutes with headphones on a London street can move you this much, a live orchestra in a concert hall can do far more.

The installation is designed to reach people who may never have considered an orchestral experience 'for them' - and invite them to experience the music live.

Wider research is beginning to reveal how our brains respond differently to live music. A 2024 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that live music elicited stronger and more consistent activity in brain regions involved in processing emotions than recorded music, with listeners' brain activity responding dynamically as the performance unfolded.

Jesús Herrera, Artistic Director of the London Philharmonic Orchestra: 'Listening is often thought of as something we do passively, but music can have a profound effect on how we feel and what we imagine. By bringing together the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Royal College of Art, we wanted to make that invisible experience visible - and show people that you don't need to be an expert in classical music to have a powerful response to it.'

David Burke, Chief Executive of the London Philharmonic Orchestra: 'The Power of Listening is a statement about the kind of Orchestra we want to be: open, connected to the culture around us and relevant both to those who already know us and those who might never have set foot in a concert hall. It's a long-term commitment to opening up what orchestral music can offer and who it can be for. If our music moves you on a London street, we hope you'll come and hear it played live.'

Neville Brody OBE, Professor of Communication Art & Design at the Royal College of Art and best known for his era-defining work as art director of The Face magazine in the 1980s: 'Translating a symphony into a still image is a near-impossible task. In a moment when images can be generated in seconds by a machine, there's something urgent about asking a person to sit, listen and really feel something before they make a mark. Through this partnership with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Royal College of Art, eight artists were asked to do exactly that: listen deeply to orchestral music and turn what they heard and felt into something visual.'

The artworks will be on free public display for one week at Vinegar Yard, with headphones attached to each piece so visitors can listen to the music that inspired it while viewing the art. The artworks will also appear on billboards across London.

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