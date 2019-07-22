THE PIRATE CRUNCHER Comes to Worthing

Ooohh Aaargghh! The Pirate Cruncher sails into Worthing this September to delight audiences with a swashbuckling tale of greed and ingenuity

A swashbuckling tale of greed punished and ingenuity rewarded... The Pirate Cruncher is at the Connaught Theatre, with performances on Saturday 21 September at 2:30pm and Sunday 22 September at 11:00am and 2:30pm.

Overlooking the harbour lies the Thirsty Parrot tavern, run single-handed by plucky and clever seven year old Emily, child inventor extraordinaire. When her tavern is raided by Captain Purplebeard and his dastardly cut-throat crew, Emily determines to take revenge, by sending the pirates on a wild goose chase for treasure. Little do they suspect that their ridiculous quest will lead them straight into the tentacles of the terrifying Pirate Cruncher, a monster who likes nothing better than to devour pirates for lunch!

This rollicking adventure, told through thrilling action, daft nonsense, stirring shanties, and the weirdest of mechanical contraptions, is adapted from the best-selling picture book by Jonny Duddle, winner of the Waterstone's Children's Book Prize. Exciting, hilarious and comically gruesome, this tale of pirates, monsters and the ingenuity of one small girl is family theatre at its finest and silliest, a treat for children and adults alike.

From a brief career climbing the rigging of a real life pirate ship to teaching art in the Kalahari Desert, Jonny Duddle has now settled into a relatively peaceful career as an award-winning author and illustrator. He has written and illustrated multiple picture books and chapter books, including the Waterstones Children's Book Prize winner The Pirates Next Door, and others such as The Jolley-Rogers and the Ghostly Galleon, Gigantosaurus, and The King of Space.

Music and songs by Jon Boden, winner of 11 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards (more than any other musician!). Jon Boden has become the stand out performer of his generation of traditional folk artists, but one whose repertoire extends far beyond the boundaries of the genre. Outside of folk he has composed music for both theatre and film, most notably two Royal Shakespeare productions at Stratford: Merchant of Venice (2008) and A Winter's Tale (2012).





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You