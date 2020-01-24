THE NOISE NEXT DOOR Comedy Show Puts Audience In Charge at Pyramid, Palmyra Square South

The quickest wits in comedy are charging into town next month with a spectacular new show.

Guaranteed to trample all expectations, this brand new show from comedy improve group The Noise Next Door is set to bring pandemonium to town when their new show In Charge arrives at Pyramid on Friday 7 February.

The charismatic quartet are renowned for their ability to spin audience suggestions into comedy gold, but now they're raising the stakes and putting the audience in charge in brilliant and bombastic new ways!

The Noise Next Door are 12 time sell-out veterans of The Edinburgh Fringe and have appeared on BBC One, ITV1, BBC Three and BBC Radio 4.

They have also appeared alongside comedy heavyweights such as Michael McIntyre, Katherine Ryan, Romesh Ranganathan and Harry Hill.

Described by The Telegraph as "a superior kind of chaos" and The Stage as "21st - century comedy at its finest and funniest", this show is an absolute must, promising hilarious scenes, mind-blowing songs and finely-tuned anarchy.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





