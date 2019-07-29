THE MATCH BOX Comes to Omnibus Theatre

A breath-taking story of love, hate and the desire for revenge, written by one of the greatest Irish playwrights of all time.

And she grew to be a girl, my daughter, my Mary. Sing a song, Mary. Sing a song for Grandma and Granda.

The ties that bind us can never be broken and a potent flame burns in the heart of a mother. Why is Londoner Sal hiding out in a remote Irish island? She must face her demons alone and her tale begs only one question: what would you be prepared to do for the ones you love?

Strange Fish are a London based Irish theatre company whose mission is to bring the best of Irish theatre to the U.K. This play focuses on a mother whose child has been killed on the way home from school. With deaths from knife and gun crime reaching crisis levels in London, the company feel this production couldn't be timelier. "A play of remarkable intensity ????? "Broadway Baby on Quietly

Frank McGuinness is a TONY award winning and Olivier nominated Irish playwright. His other plays include include The Factory Girls, Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme, Someone Who'll Watch Over Me and Dolly West's Kitchen.

Box Office: 020 7498 4699/ www.omnibus-clapham.org





