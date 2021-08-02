THE INVISIBLE HAND is Available to Stream On Demand For 72 Hours Only

Following a sell-out run at Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham's critically acclaimed revival of Ayad Akhtar's The Invisible Hand will be available to view online for 3 days only from 13-15 August. Tickets are available via www.KilnTheatre.com from £10, with audio description and captions available.

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham said today, "With our live performances sold out, I am thrilled we're able to share Ayad Akhtar's extraordinarily timely play, including audio described and captioned versions, with even more people around the world, including those who may be shielding or not able to travel to Kiln Theatre."

You see we are prisoners of a corrupt country that is our own making. But don't pretend you don't participate. You do. Of course you do.

American banker Nick Bright knows that his freedom comes at a price. Confined to a cell in rural Pakistan, every second counts. Who will decide his fate? His captors, or the whims of the market?

Indhu Rubasingham directs Tony Jayawardena, Scott Karim, Daniel Lapaine and Sid Sagar. With design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, and sound design by Alexander Caplen.

On demand for 72 hours from Friday 13 August 2021