THE GRUFFALO at Hackney Empire Announces Pay-It-Forward

Tall Stories and Hackney Empire are offering opportunities for local families in-need to experience the magic of theatre.

Oh help! Oh no! It's a Gruffalo at Hackney Empire this Easter, Wednesday 6 - Friday 8 April.

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories' magical, musical adaptation of the nation's favourite picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

With audiences' support even more children's lives can be enriched by this theatrical experience.

Hackney Empire's audiences will have an opportunity to donate the price of a theatre ticket, or tickets, to give local families, who wouldn't ordinarily be able to afford a trip to the theatre, an opportunity to see The Gruffalo too.

Tall Stories and Hackney Empire will be collaborating with local community organisations including the Hackney Marsh Partnership and their Concorde Youth Hub on the Kingsmead Estate and Stoke Newington Youth Hub on the Milton Garden Estate; Hackney Migrant Centre who support refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants in need; and E5 Baby and Children Bank who work with refugee families, trafficked women, survivors of domestic abuse and parents affected by the pandemic offering support and essential items generously donated by the local community.

Beautine Wester, the founder of E5 Baby and Children Bank, is delighted to be involved with The Gruffalo: Pay It Forward saying:



'What a great initiative. It will benefit a lot of our families, who do not have disposable incomes and are living on the breadline, to afford a show. Many are young carers and live in one-bedroom temporary accommodation. They have seen and experienced terrible domestic violence, poverty, hunger and school detentions due to many factors. This initiative will help them mentally and put a spring in their feet!!'