THE GREAT BIG DINOSAUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour

The tour will run February-March 2024.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

Rua Arts presents The Great Big Dinosaur Show on tour from February-March 2024, giving young dino fans a joyful blast of interactive live entertainment this winter and February half-term. Join poet Simon Mole and musician Gecko for a family show full of poems, raps and songs about all your favourite prehistoric protagonists (and some you haven’t heard of yet!).  

Which dinosaur menaced the seas instead of the land? Which dinosaur was barely the size of a dog, and which made a noise like a goat playing a didgeridoo? And what could a CHICKEN possibly be doing in The Great Big Dinosaur Show?!  

Following its recent premiere at Oxford University Museum, the 2024 tour of The Great Big Dinosaur Show will visit artsdepot, North Finchley (4 February), The Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol (12 February), Norden Farm, Maidenhead (13 February), Half Moon Theatre, Limehouse (17 February), Stanley Arts, South Norwood (18 February), Norwich Theatres (20 February), Watford Central Library (22 February), Bushey Library, Hertfordshire (22 February) and Cornerstone, Didcot (3 March). The production is particularly suitable for families and young audiences of 4-11yrs. 

Simon Mole is an acclaimed children’s writer, performer and National Poetry Day ambassador. His fourth book, A First Book of Dinosaurs, illustrated by Matt Hunt, was published by Walker Books in September 2023, providing inspiration for Simon’s new stage show. With over ten years of experience using poetry with children and families. Simon works in schools and libraries across the country and overseas. The videos on his YouTube channel are used by hundreds of thousands of children and teachers across the world each year and have been featured on the BBC.  

Simon Mole said: “It has been so exciting to turn my book of poems into a live performance. As a dad, and a massive dinosaur fan, I can’t wait to take this show on the road. It would make me very happy if we can introduce a few young dino fans to poetry, and the fun they can have playing with words.”  

Gecko is a singer-storyteller who writes songs from interesting perspectives. Fresh from Glastonbury, Latitude and Womad, he appeared on BAFTA winning TV show Life & Rhymes, has had over 4 million views on TikTok and has shared stages with Ed Sheeran, Tim Minchin and Billy Bragg. 

Gecko said: “It’s been an absolute treat to get into dinosaur mode with Simon Mole and director Peader Kirk. One thing I find exciting, and which I hope we get across in the show, is that the story of the dinosaurs is a continually evolving one. We know so much more about dinosaurs than we did when I was a kid and who knows if one of the children watching this show might grow up to discover the next puzzle piece of the story!” 

The Great Big Dinosaur Show is created by Simon Mole, Gecko and Peader Kirk. It is produced by Rua Arts and funded by Arts Council England. 

Tour Dates

4 February (11am & 2pm)                              
artsdepot 
https://www.artsdepot.co.uk/event/the-great-big-dinosaur-show/  / 02083695454 

12 February (11am & 2pm)                            
The Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol
thewardrobetheatre.com/livetheatre/the-great-big-dinosaur-show/  / 01179020344 

13 February (11:30am & 2pm)                       
Norden Farm, Maidenhead  
norden.farm/events/the-great-big-dinosaur-show / 01628788997 

17 February (11am & 2pm)                            
Half Moon Theatre 
https://www.halfmoon.org.uk/events/the-great-big-dinosaur-show/ / 02077098900 

18 February (12pm & 3pm)                               
Stanley Arts, London  
stanleyarts.org/series/the-great-big-dinosaur-show/ / 02082510184 

20 February (2pm)                                          
Norwich Theatres   
norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/the-great-big-dinosaur-show-2/ / 01603630000 

22 February (11:30am)                                  
Watford Central Library  
hertfordshire.gov.uk/services/libraries-and-archives/events-and-things-to-do/watford/the-great-big-dinosaur-show-with-mole-and-gecko-wat.aspx  

22 February (3:30pm)                                     
Bushey Library  
hertfordshire.gov.uk/services/libraries-and-archives/events-and-things-to-do/bushey/the-great-big-dinosaur-show-with-mole-and-gecko-bus.aspx  

3 March (2pm)                                               
Cornerstone, Didcot  
https://www.cornerstone-arts.org/book/263402 / 01235515144



