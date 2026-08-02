THE GODDESS IS WATCHING Announces Final London Showcase At Charing Cross Theatre

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The acclaimed Korean original musical The Goddess Is Watching will return to London for its second showcase on Monday 12 October 2026 at Charing Cross Theatre, following its first UK development presentation last autumn.

The forthcoming event will be the musical's final London development showcase ahead of a planned full UK production. Building on the response to last year's presentation, the creative team will introduce a further-developed version of the work, with a renewed focus on its dramatic context, character relationships and emotional journey.

Set during the Korean War, The Goddess Is Watching follows six soldiers from opposing sides who become stranded together on an uninhabited island. In an attempt to comfort one deeply traumatised soldier, the others invent the story of a goddess who watches over the island. What begins as a lie intended to help them survive gradually brings the former enemies together, allowing them to rediscover their compassion and shared humanity.

Colm O'Regan, who served as Musical Director for the first London showcase, has confirmed his intention to return to the project.

The second showcase will be directed by Northern Irish director and dramaturg Bronagh Lagan, whose production of Cruise was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best New Play. Her directing credits also include Flowers for Mrs Harris, Rags, Little Women and Mrs President, alongside extensive work in new theatre, musical theatre and international collaboration.

Following the first showcase at The Other Palace in November 2025, Yeonwoo Stage had hoped to present Korean performers alongside the British company during this next phase of development. However, changes to the availability and scheduling of the London venue meant that the original plan could not proceed as intended.

In-soo Yoo, Artistic Director and Producer of Yeonwoo Stage, said: 'It is deeply disappointing that we have not been able to present the Korean performers alongside the British company in the way we originally hoped. This year, however, we intend to take the work one step further. We will concentrate more closely on its dramatic context and storytelling, while continuing to raise the overall artistic standard of the production.'

The showcase is being prepared by ILOVESTAGE UK Ltd in London, with the aim of developing a full UK production in 2027. Producer Jun-Young Kim of ILOVESTAGE is once again working with Musical Theatre Network (MTN) to engage UK-based directors and other members of the creative team.

Auditions for UK-based performers will take place during August, with the full company expected to be confirmed later that month. Rehearsals will begin in London in September, ahead of the showcase at Charing Cross Theatre on 12 October.

Located beneath Charing Cross railway station in central London, Charing Cross Theatre is a West End venue presenting a wide range of musicals and plays.

As with the first London showcase, the event will be primarily attended by invited theatre professionals, including producers, directors, performers, dramaturgs, programmers and potential investors.

The showcase will not be a publicly ticketed performance. However, a limited number of invitations may be made available to members of the public who express an interest in attending, subject to capacity.

The performance will take place on Monday 12 October at the Charing Cross Theatre, London. The event is invitation-only industry showcase, with limited public invitations subject to availability.



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