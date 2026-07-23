ALL ACCESS: THE SONGS THAT SHAPED US to Make Debut on Holland America Line's Oosterdam

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Four new shows will take center stage on Holland America Line's Oosterdam, expanding the cruise line's award-winning entertainment lineup with fresh productions and iconic collaborations. The four original shows were created exclusively for Holland America Line in partnership with RWS Global, the world leader in live moments across entertainment and sports. The most anticipated debut is a new rock show created by RWS Global in collaboration with Rolling Stone: 'Holland America Line and Rolling Stone Present, All Access: The Songs That Shaped Us.'

Celebrating music from rock legends, the production follows the success of the Rolling Stone Lounge venue found on most Holland America Line ships. Created by RWS Global, in partnership with Rolling Stone, the Rolling Stone Lounge provides a one-of-a-kind musical experience at sea.

Following its successful launch on Koningsdam, the acclaimed "Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway," is now on Oosterdam. 'Decadence' and 'Disco Fever' complete the four new productions that are already playing on the ship's World Stage.

"We listened to what our guests wanted-more visually impressive productions with incredible music and memorable performances-and these four new shows deliver that," said Joe Chantry, vice president of entertainment & enrichment for Holland America Line. "Working with our creative partners at RWS Global and Rolling Stone, we've developed an entertainment lineup that is bold, immersive and uniquely Holland America Line, giving guests even more reasons to make World Stage part of every evening on board."

'This new spectacle leverages one of the world's most iconic music brands to create an unforgettable live entertainment experience for Holland America Line's guests,' said Craig Laurie, Chief Creative Officer of RWS Global. 'The extraordinary success of the Rolling Stone Lounge makes it clear that these guests crave authentic, brand‑driven entertainment rooted in nostalgia. Building on a proven fan favorite, we've expanded the experience into a fully realized stage production featuring singers, dancers, and live musicians.'

'Rolling Stone has always celebrated the songs and artists that shape how people feel, connect and create memories, and this partnership with Holland America Line brings that spirit to audiences in a fresh, immersive way,' said Julian Holguin, chief executive officer of Rolling Stone. 'We're excited to build on the momentum of Rolling Stone Lounge with a new live experience that feels both unmistakably Rolling Stone and perfectly suited for guests looking to engage with music in a meaningful, memorable setting.'

Details about Oosterdam's shows produced by Holland America Line and RWS Global:

'Decadence,' an electrifying fusion of music, movement, and spectacle-where Las Vegas pulse meets New York sophistication and old-world Hollywood glamour. Iconic songs ignite high-octane big band showstoppers amid dazzling visuals and precision showgirls.

'Disco Fever,' where guests step into a glittering, high-energy disco celebration. Featuring Le Freak, It's Raining Men, and I Love the Nightlife, iconic hits return with modern flair-transforming the stage into a shimmering, feel-good dance party.

'Fosse And Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway,' created in partnership with the Verdon Fosse Legacy, a dazzling sequence of iconic musical numbers inspired by Fosse's original choreography, as well as never-before-seen archival audio and video content projected on a 270-degree surround screen. The spectacle showcases the duo's legendary contributions from Broadway classics to cinematic masterpieces, including 'Damn Yankees,' 'Sweet Charity,' 'Cabaret,' 'Chicago' and more.

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