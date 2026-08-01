Photos: First Look At GAME OF THRONES: THE MAD KING

Ahead of the official opening for the world premiere of George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones: The Mad King, a new play based on novels by George R. R. Martin, adapted by Duncan MacMillan and directed by Dominic Cooke, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) releases a group portrait introducing members of the company in character for the first time. Check out the photo!

The release marks the 30-year anniversary for the original publication of George R. R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones, the first novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

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