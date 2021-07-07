THE FUNNY GIRLS Will Be Performed at the Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre in September

Bringing together two legendary talents in a brand new, 'what if' comedy, The Funny Girls explores the fantastical clash of ego and dreams between two young starlets: Barbra Streisand and Joan Rivers. Written by playwright Roy Smiles (Kurt and Sid; Ying Tong) this fictional reunion spawns from the pair's infamous gig before their time in the spotlight, finding companionship in a short-lived off-off-off Broadway production.

Stepping into the shoes of the world-renowned superstars will be Mia Tomlinson (The Beast Must Die, Britbox; The Lost Pirate Kingdom, Netflix) as Joan Rivers, and Rosanna Harris (Grease, UK tour) as Barbra Streisand. The production will be directed by Michael Strassen (Falling Stars; Assassins; Billy).

Two rising stars with big dreams, The Funny Girls follows the trials and errors of paving a way to success in bygone America and knowing when to seize your moment. From a dingy box theatre and questionable script to the bright lights of Vegas and TV stardom, both women vanquish their previous shortcomings to come out on top. But both cannot be the most talented Jewish woman on the planet.

A hilariously fast-paced game of wit and wisecracks from two Jewish juggernauts in their prime, Rivers and Streisand spar for superiority. From overbearing mothers and closeted homosexual lovers, to troublesome beauty standards and the level of fame, no cards are left unturned. But was it all worth it?

Producer Thomas Hopkins comments, Having produced Kurt and Sid with Danny Dyer and Shaun Evans in 2009 at Trafalgar Studios, I'm delighted to have the opportunity to share Roy Smiles' new comedy in collaboration with the Ambassador Theatre Group and New Wimbledon Theatre for their special season for new writing. The team and I couldn't be more excited to showcase the phenomenal talents of Mia Tomlinson and Rosanna Harris in this hilarious new production.

The Funny Girls is created in collaboration with Ambassador Theatre Group's Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre as part of their exciting new Premieres Season, celebrating new writing. The production will also tour later in the year, with further details to be announced.

Dates: Friday 17th - Friday 24th September 2021