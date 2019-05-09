THE FALCON'S MALTESER Comes to the Vaults

The much-loved young adult novel by Anthony Horowitz OBE has been adapted for stage in New Old Friends signature style; expect slapstick, comedy songs, a cast for four playing dozens of characters and a fully-realised car chase on stage. The production runs over the summer holidays in The Vaults under Waterloo: the central London premiere for a show named by The Guardian as one of Edinburgh Fringe 2015's Best Family Shows.

The show introduces the Diamond Brothers Detective Agency. Tim is the world's worst private investigator, so can the help of his clever younger brother Nick be enough to crack their toughest case yet? A solitary box of Maltesers is delivered by a miniature Mexican, but what's so special about these chocolates that half of London's criminal underworld are willing to kill for them?

The show's creators Feargus Woods Dunlop and Heather Westwell commented, "We are so incredibly excited to be present The Falcon's Malteser by Anthony Horowitz once again. We love this show, it was a real turning point for us as a company, and audiences really responded to what we did with Anthony's already very funny book. We are also thrilled to be working with producer James Seabright to bring this much-loved show to London audiences."

New Old Friends are an award-winning theatre company dedicated to creating original comedy theatre, founded in 2008 and run by husband and wife team Feargus Woods Dunlop and Heather Westwell. Previous shows include Crimes Against Christmas, Crimes on the Christmas Express, Crimes under the Sun and Crimes on the Nile. In 2014 and 2015, New Old Friends premiered this adaptation of The Falcon's Malteser on two UK tours and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, enjoying sell-out shows at the Pleasance and great critical acclaim.

Anthony Horowitz is one of the most prolific and successful writers working in the UK - and is unique for working across so many media. Anthony has written over 40 books including the bestselling teen spy series Alex Rider, which is estimated to have sold 19 million copies worldwide. He is also an acclaimed writer for adults and was commissioned by the Conan Doyle Estate to write a new Sherlock Holmes novel. Anthony is responsible for some of the UK's most beloved and successful television series, including Midsomer Murders and Foyle's War.

James Seabright is an Olivier Award winning theatre producer whose current shows include Adam Kay's This Is Going To Hurt, Black Is The Color Of My Voice, Potted Potter, The Crown Dual and Trainspotting Live.

Tickets £15 - £35 | www.kxtickets.com | 0844 815 7141





