THE DANTE PROJECT Available On-Demand This December

Today, the Royal Opera House has announced that Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor's celebrated new work The Dante Project will be available to stream from 20 December. The production will follow The Royal Ballet's Giselle, on-demand from 3 December, and adds to a host of other ROH content across BBC channels too.

The Dante Project is a major collaboration between trailblazing forces of the contemporary arts scene, featuring a commissioned score by composer-conductor Thomas Adès, designs by artist Tacita Dean, lighting design by Lucy Carter and Simon Bennison, and dramaturgy by Uzma Hameed. The three-act ballet, inspired by Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy, received its world premiere at the Royal Opera House in October, to wide acclaim, and is McGregor's first full-length ballet since Woolf Works (2015).

The new work will be the second production from The Royal Ballet available on-demand this month. The first, Peter Wright's production of Giselle, will be online from tomorrow, 3 December - danced by a stellar cast that includes Principal Yasmine Naghdi in the titular role, Principal Matthew Ball as Albrecht and Principal Marianela Nuñez as Myrtha. Considered a masterwork of the classical ballet canon, Giselle offers, for the dancer performing the lead part, one of the greatest technical and dramatic challenges in the repertory. It will available on stream.roh.org.uk from 7:30pm.

Both productions add to a host of free ROH content on BBC channels across the festive period: Verdi's Macbeth and Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel on BBC Radio 3 (18 December and Christmas Day respectively); and Richard Jones's recent production of Puccini's La bohème on BBC4, 26 December.

The Royal Opera House very much looks forward to making further stream and broadcast announcements for the Christmas period and beyond in the coming weeks.