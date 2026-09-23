THE CYCLOPS OF EAST LONDON Immersive Pub Theatre Experience Set for Hackney

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Globe Road Theatre will present The Cyclops of East London, an immersive reimagining of Euripides, for two performances only at Off Broadway Bar in Hackney.

The production will take place September 29 and 30, beginning outdoors on Broadway Market before descending into the basement beneath the pub.

In this East London adaptation, Odysseus crashes his Lime bike in Hackney, encounters a debauched band of satyrs and a monstrous one-eyed Cyclops, and arrives carrying far too much wine.

Directed by Mark Diaz, the Dionysian fantasy will combine puppetry, physical ensemble performance and audience interaction. The production explores decadence, assimilation and what happens when someone is eaten alive, including whether they emerge unchanged.

The project serves as the first prototype for Globe Road Theatre’s approach to immersive pub theater, removing the separation between the pub and its performance, as well as between patrons and artists. The company aims to create an environment in which everyday life, community and theater collide.

Audience members will gather at the pub at 7 p.m. before the performance begins on Broadway Market at 7:30 p.m. The experience will then move beneath Off Broadway Bar into the Cyclops’ cave.

Cast and Creative Team

Kenndrick Horton will play Odysseus, with Tarak Ojaghi as the Cyclops and JP O’Brien as Silenus. Stian Jebsen, Megha Thyagarajan and Firas Sebaaly will appear as satyrs.

The creative team includes assistant director Ophelia Fellhauer, costume and puppet designer Haejin Lee, associate designer Jae You and puppet builder Andred Rhys.

Performance Information

The Cyclops of East London will be presented September 29 and 30 at Off Broadway Bar, located at 63–65 Broadway Market in London. The running time is approximately 60 minutes.

Admission is free, but capacity is strictly limited. Audience members may request a place directly from the company with their preferred performance date or enter the free ticket lottery.

The performance begins outdoors and continues in a basement space that can only be accessed by stairs.

About Globe Road Theatre

Globe Road Theatre is an East London pop-up pub theater company presenting new writing, international voices and immersive work. The company brings global stories into community gathering places through physical performance and ensemble-led theater-making.

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