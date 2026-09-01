THE BREAKING POINT Will Come to Tête À Tête Festival

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Four new short operas explore what lies beyond the edge of human capacity in The Breaking Point, debuting at Tête à Tête: The Opera Festival 2026, on the 19th of September 2026 at 7PM.

All of us are students or recent graduates, and the two double bills are being sold as separate shows.

Presented at The Cockpit Theatre, The Breaking Point brings together four distinct works in a single evening of contemporary music theatre. Created by Royal Academy of Music composers working with emerging librettists, the programme moves between folklore, psychological drama, political resistance and domestic comedy — four worlds connected by questions of pressure, identity and the forces that shape human behaviour.

In Broken Ivy, English folklore becomes ecological myth as nature itself takes centre stage in a story about human overreach and its consequences. Fence Off! transforms a fencing duel into a psychological confrontation between two women forced to kill a part of themselves in the other to come to term with who they truly are. In Sing4 Nok6, the audience experiences cultural and linguistic erasure as a language gradually disappears. Finally, Meet The Philips unfolds an entire marriage within one living room, where the television becomes an invasive third presence in the relationship.

The cycle grew out of a shared sense among the artists that many of the pressures shaping contemporary life — ecological anxiety, cultural erasure, media saturation, ambition and isolation — are often discussed in political or intellectual terms, but less often experienced directly through performance. The Breaking Point asks what happens when these forces cease to be distant ideas and enter personal relationships, private spaces and individual lives. Drawing on international perspectives and distinct musical languages, the four works bring contrasting operatic styles and different theatrical approaches together under a shared theme. As the creative team describes it: 'We wanted each opera to feel like a different fracture of the same world — places where private relationships, language, ambition, and even nature itself bring the human to a breaking point.'

Developed by artists from Italy, the UK, and Hong Kong, The Breaking Point reflects a generation of opera-makers interested in crossing boundaries between traditional opera, theatre, political storytelling, and musical theatre. The project places new writing and collaboration at its centre, presenting four fully original works created in collaboration between librettists and composers from the ground up, to cast contemporary opera in a new light.

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