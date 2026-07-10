SPACE HAMLET to Make London Debut at The Cockpit Theatre

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Blasting into London this autumn, Space Hamlet is a madcap musical that reimagines Shakespeare's most iconic tragedy with a cosmic twist. For fans of Operation Mincemeat, Avenue Q and Forbidden Planet, with an electrifying original score, a chorus of violent puppets, Norse Gods and at least one song that Shakespeare definitely didn't write. With adult language and puppet violence, Space Hamlet is an off-beat musical comedy for lovers of Shakespeare, Star Wars and The Muppets alike. Performances will run at Thursday 22nd October – Saturday 31st October 2026 at The Cockpit.

Space Hamlet catapults the timeless tale of Prince Hamlet into a dazzling distant future, where the Denmark System is ruled by space Vikings and epic battles rage among the stars. Following the murder of his father, King Ham, Prince Hamlet embarks on a cosmic quest for vengeance. As he confronts the treacherous Claudius, Hamlet must navigate a universe packed with adventure, intrigue, betrayal and larger-than-life characters. Performed by a cast of eight actor-musicians and brought vividly to life with an eclectic menagerie of puppets, Space Hamlet is a wildly inventive reimagining of the classic tale. The London premiere follows a sold-out run produced by Open Door Theatre in Norwich 2025.

Featuring an original Bowie-inspired glam rock score by Dan Sturman and R.C. Staab, Space Hamlet stars Nic Gordon as Hamlet, alongside Lucas Fox as Claudius, Ruby Bardwell-Dix as Ophelia, Amy Beven as Horatio and Polonius, Shem Jacobs as King Ham, Lauren Bryant as Gertrude, Elle Overvoorde as Laertes and Lewis Aves as Fortinbras. England-based Sturman and New York-based Staab have been collaborating for more than a dozen years including their show Zombie Wedding, which was a hit at NYC Fringe Festival and later was produced in Gorleston.

Director April Nash comments, 'It is incredibly exciting to stage our show at The Cockpit, a space renowned for hosting bold, boundary-pushing new work. With our talented cast of eight actors in a universe of puppet aliens and Viking warriors get ready for an epic production that's out of this world.'

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