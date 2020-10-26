Studio 3 Arts Presents THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA

The show is performed from Thursday 10th December to Sunday 20th December.

This Christmas Studio 3 Arts has announced their family theatre adaptation of The Princess and the Pea performed from Thursday 10th December to Sunday 20th December at various times throughout the day. This fully socially distanced and Covid-19 secure play will be staged at the iconic Eastbury Manor House, Barking IG11 9SN for groups of up to 6 people.

The famous and much loved fairy-tale was originally written by Hans Christian Andersen about a young woman whose royal identity is validated by a test of her sensitivity. This brand new version will be directed by Liza Vallance and adapted by Ashley J. with a cast of three talented actors.

'I'm so excited that despite the restrictions we find ourselves in, Studio 3 Arts will still be bringing our annual magical Christmas show to our audiences in 2020. I love The Princess and The Pea - although as you'll expect from us, the story will be told with our usual trademark quirky style! This year we're partnering with Eastbury Manor House as our venue. Audiences will experience the story unfolding throughout the ground floor of this amazing building. It's going to be an intimate affair with no more than 20 people in the audience at any one time, to adhere to distancing guidelines and to create a unique theatre experience for all ages. I think we need theatre more this year than ever - escapism, fun, creativity and a great story to get wrapped up in' Liza Vallance, Artistic Director Studio 3 Arts

Liza Vallance is Artistic Director of Studio 3 Arts. She previously worked with Split Britches, Augusto Boal, Ali Campbell and Proteus Theatre. In 2019 Liza successfully fundraised £1.2m to transform Studio 3 Arts' home into a world-class arts centre. Ashley J is an actor, presenter and writer whose credits include All About the McKenzies (ITV2), Lenny Henry's Funny Black Singles (BBC Comedy), and EastEnders (BBC). Both Liza and Ashley worked on Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice for Studio 3 Arts to rave reviews. Ashley is currently in Jojo & Gran Gran on CBeebies.

The cast of Princess and the Pea includes Rose Marie Christian whose past credits include Still Life (2013), Dogana (2010) and On the Edge (2018); Razak Osman, a dancer and actor who has performed with Boy Blue at Sadlers Wells and the Barbican, Merchant of Venice, Studio 3 Arts (2016) and A Midsummer Night's Dream. And Will Frazer who recently performed in Lord of War (2017) and Do Not Pop (2019).

Studio 3 Arts has been running for over 3 decades. The organisation ensures that the people of Barking and Dagenham are inspired to see and take part in outstanding work. Their mission is to reduce barriers to arts participation for everyone, regardless of background. Studio 3 Arts makes work with and for local people and Londoners to encourage confidence, cohesion and celebrate creativity. Eastbury Manor House - In the midst of a 1920's housing estate sits a remarkable red brick building. Eastbury Manor House, a Grade I listed Elizabethan Gentry house, was built for Clement Sysley and his growing family between 1562 and 1573. Owned by the National Trust and managed by Barking and Dagenham Council this hidden gem, in the heart of Barking, continues to surprise and delight its visitors to this day.

Book tickets at studio3arts.org.uk.

