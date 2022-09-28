Stirling's Macrobert Arts Centre Is Bringing New Perspectives Into The Light With Its Autumn Season

Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling's cultural hub, will present an Autumn season with brings new perspectives into the light to entertain and delight audiences of all ages and interests.

Season highlights come from the award-winning Pollyanna, who will bring a series of dazzling performances to Macrobert in October. Our History In Words and Music stars internationally-renowned mezzo-soprano Andrea Baker who will present excerpts of her award-winning show Sing Sistah Sing! - a joyful, soulful celebration of the African American female voice. This one-off chance to catch Andrea signing and sharing stories with a link to Scottish, Black and LGBT history will be followed by a Q&A and an optional opportunity for audience members to share their stories and explore the idea of telling their own original stories through music and spoken word.

This inspiring afternoon will be followed by Shades: A Queer Black Cabaret, a sensational evening of drag, opera, pole dance and poetry celebrating queer and Black experiences from award-winning performers. Following a thrilling night of cabaret, audiences can return to Macrobert to join celebrated drag artist Rhys's Pieces for free workshop Lipsyncing 101 With Rhys Hollis (Rhys's Pieces). Prepare to be fabulous, fierce and fascinating, and learn how to tell stories through lip sync and movement.

In this Autumn's theatre programme, 549: Scots Of The Spanish Civil War by Wonder Fools brings the true stories of four working class miners who went to fight as part of the International Brigade to life. A play with songs and storytelling, the show is a timely insight into one of Scotland's almost forgotten conflicts, and will feature a post-show Q&A with the cast, creatives, writer, and presenter Daniel Gray & Mike Arnott (Scotland Secretary, International Brigade Memorial Trust). Undertow Overflow is a new collaboration between multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Amy Duncan and award-winning director and writer Ben Harrison which uses poetic imagery, stories, and beautiful music to explore the strangeness of human love and loss.

A chance wrong number gives three cleaning ladies the great idea 'Why not run a sex chat line?' in Dirty Dusting, which returns to Macrobert Arts Centre this year and is set to have audiences rolling in the aisles. Stirling University Drama Society will be presenting Passing Places, written by the creator of River City, Stephen Greenhorn, on the 25th Anniversary of its first performance. For younger audiences, Kissing Linford Christie is a new solo show by Vickie Beesley about one girl's journey to Olympic success, and Rocket Post is a joyful mix of songs, storytelling and exciting visuals for everyone aged six and over.

Musicals at Macrobert this season include The Addams Family by Rubber Chicken Theatre, and Sleeping Warrior are also set to make their return to Stirling's cultural hub with Crocodile Rock, a one-man musical about finding yourself, understanding others and being true to those you love.

In other top-tier entertainment, Christine Bovill will be threading her remarkable journey in the world of French Song with the life and works of Edith Piaf in PIAF, an evening of unforgettable stories and some of the finest songs of 20th century France. Mum's The Word is an uplifting, honest heart-warming show that will have you both roaring with laughter and reaching for the tissues. The dance highlight this season is Worn by White and Givan, an exquisite and emotive dance production exploring how the body is affected by time and space.

Elephant conservationist and filmmaker, Saba Douglas-Hamilton will be sharing her experiences in In The Footsteps Of Elephants - an inspiring and heart-warming look at how 'Save the Elephants' helped raise millions of dollars to protect elephant populations across Africa.

James IV: Queen of the Fight will be touring to Macrobert in November. Employing the same wit and theatricality of the first three James Plays, acclaimed playwright Rona Munro will take theatre-goers back to a thrilling and uncharted period of Scottish history in this brand-new production.

The Royal Opera House will be beaming into Stirling via Macrobert's cinema screen. From heart-rendering opera Madama Butterfly, to the stunning The Royal Ballet: A Diamond Celebration, and with Mayerling, Aida and La bohème hitting screens in between, it's a season full of spectacular delights in the event cinema programme.

You Choose ticket pricing will to enable audiences to choose the price that's right for them for some live performances.

Tickets are on sale now at macrobertartscentre.org