THE PEOPLE'S EMERGENCY BRIEFING to Screen at Stephen Joseph Theatre

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A free public screening of The People's Emergency Briefing will take place at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough on 1 August at 2.45pm, followed by a facilitated community discussion.

The screening forms part of a growing UK-wide programme of events designed to help ensure that both the public and decision-makers are clearly and honestly informed about the climate and nature crisis – and what it may mean for communities across the country.

In November 2025, more than 1,200 MPs, peers and leaders from business, culture, faith, sport and the media gathered at Westminster Central Hall for the National Emergency Briefing – a landmark event bringing together leading experts to assess the UK's exposure to climate and nature risks.

The briefing, introduced by Chris Packham CBE, set out the implications of climate and nature breakdown for food security, public health, infrastructure, the economy and national security, alongside evidence-based actions that could reduce these risks.

This national event has now been adapted into a 50-minute public film, The People's Emergency Briefing, which launched nationwide on 7 April and is now being screened in communities across the UK.

The film brings together leading scientists to present a clear picture of the challenges ahead, while creating space for local communities to consider what these issues may mean in their local area, and how they can support their MP to call for stronger action.

Chris Packham said “I'd encourage people everywhere to attend a screening of The People's Emergency Briefing. It creates exactly the kind of honest local conversation we now urgently need, both about what these changes mean where we live, and about what we can do together to address them.”

The screening comes at a time amid unprecedented temperatures and wildfire warnings across the country, including North Yorkshire.

Following the film, attendees will be invited to take part in a structured discussion, designed to support open, constructive conversation about the issues raised and what they may mean locally.

The event is intended as a civic space, bringing together residents, community leaders and decision-makers. Local MPs, councillors and other influential people have been invited to attend and take part in this important community event.

Yamsin Khan, chair of Scarborough and Whitby Green Party, which is supporting the screening, says: “We are delighted that the Stephen Joseph Theatre is hosting this vital screening in Scarborough. As temperatures soar and wildfires rage across the country and overseas, we need our politicians to treat the climate crisis as a national emergency – and to act with the urgency that it demands. We hope the local representatives invited can join us at the briefing.”

With screenings taking place nationwide, local events form part of a broader effort to build a shared understanding of climate and nature risks across the UK, and to support constructive public dialogue about future choices.

Tickets for the Stephen Joseph Theatre screening are free, but advance booking is recommended either by calling the box office on 01723 370541 or online at: sjt.uk.com/events/the-peoples-emergency-briefing-discussion-12a

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