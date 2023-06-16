Stand Up Don Biswas Returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Performances run Wednesday 2nd August - Sunday 27th August 2023.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Politically-charged gag merchant Don Biswas returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to take on the status quo. A unique comic voice, Don looks at politics through the lens of Dyspraxia, ADHD and Autism as well as his Indian heritage. The Revolution will be Disorganised takes a passionate - if uncoordinated - stab at the big issues: from the cost-of-living crisis to conspiracy theories.

A rising star of TV and radio, Don Biswas has appeared on Rosie Jones's Disability Comedy Extravaganza (Dave), Future Food Stars (BBC Online), Rosie Jones's Boxticker and The Thirteen Million Club (BBC Radio 4), Asian Networks Big Comedy Night, The Maawan & Emily Show and The Nihal Show (BBC Asian Network).

In 2022, Don recorded Neurotypical - his first stand-up comedy special for BBC Radio 4 which explores how being diagnosed, in his twenties, with dyspraxia, ADHD and Autism with mild traits of Asperger's changed his life, making sense of his past and resulting in him taking a keen interest in politics.

In his early comedy career, Don was the 2010 winner of the London New Comedy Award, a two-time Comedy Store 'King Gong' winner, and finalist in the prestigious NATYs, Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of the Year and Comedy Cafe New Act competitions. His unique style has seen him support John Williams on tour, perform in the USA (Silicon Valley & New York) & Switzerland. He has been building his audience at the Edinburgh Fringe since 2014, performing in 2015's Abnormally Funny People showcase before making his solo debut in 2017 with Left Wing Conspiracy Theorist (With Dyspraxia). Don has gained huge admiration off all corners of the circuit, regularly gigs at comedy clubs all over the UK and even performed at Stand Up for Labour.

LISTINGS INFORMATION:

VENUE: The Snug, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, 3 Chambers St, Edinburgh EH1 1HT

DATES: Wednesday 2nd August - Sunday 27th August 2023 (no show Monday 14th August)

TIME: 9:40pm (60mins)

AGE GUIDANCE: 16+ recommended

TICKET PRICES: £8 - £12.50

BOX OFFICE: Click Here




Recommended For You