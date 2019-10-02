St Helens Theatre Royal Announces October Lineup

October promises an exciting month at St Helens Theatre Royal with the finest selection of music, comedy and family entertainment on offer.

Kicking off the month is the seriously funny show Right Place Wrong Time on Wed 2 Oct. Starring Tommy Cannon (Cannon and Ball) and Crissy Rock (Benidorm and I'm A Celebrity), it is guaranteed to have audiences in hysterics.

The Elo Experience return on Fri 4 Oct, bringing the sensational tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra to the St Helens Theatre Royal stage. Audiences can enjoy all the greatest hits from an extensive and impressive back catalogue spanning over 45 years.

Go on a magical journey on Sun 6 Oct as Vienna Festival Ballet present their unmissable production of Snow White. Based on the traditional Grimm brothers' story, this spellbinding ballet features world class choreography and promises to entertain and dazzle the whole family!

Award-winning amateur theatre company, Pilkington MTC present the family favourite, Oliver! The Musical from Thu 10 - Sat 12 Oct. Based on the classic novel by Charles Dickens, it features the timeless songs Food, Glorious Food, Consider Yourself, You've Got To Pick A Pocket Or Two, Who Will Buy?, Oom Pah Pah and many more unforgettable tunes for the whole family to sing along to.

Regal Entertainments return with the most spellbinding panto of them all this October half-term when Sleeping Beauty awakens at the theatre from Sat 19 - Tue 29 Oct. Telling the enchanting tale of Princess Aurora, who is cursed by the evil fairy Carabosse, tricking her into eternal slumber which can only be broken by a kiss from her true love. Set your alarms and get down to St Helens Theatre Royal for a truly magical adventure.

The worlds number one tribute to The Eagles, The Illegal Eagles return by popular demand on Wed 30 Oct. Internationally renowned for their outstanding ability to recreate the Eagles' distinctive sound, the show features all the Eagles' classic hits including Hotel California, Take It To The Limit, Life In The Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin' Eyes, Desperado and many more!

Hello Again - The Story of Neil Diamond is the musical journey which takes audiences through Neil Diamond's sensational 50-year career. Including hits such as Sweet Caroline, Cracklin Rosie, Love On The Rocks and many more, the showcase of Neil Diamond's talents is one not to miss on Thu 31 Oct.

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: "We have an eclectic month ahead at St. Helens Theatre Royal with something on offer for everyone to enjoy!

"There is an incredible selection of music tributes; plenty of returning favourites including Pilkington Musical Theatre company who always put on a tremendous and showstopping production; plus top family entertainment with Vienna Festival Ballet's Snow White, and the return of panto favourite, Sleeping Beauty!"

Book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office, Corporation Street, St. Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ (Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm). Alternatively, call 01744 756 000 or log on to: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.





