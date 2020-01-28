St Helens Theatre Royal Announces February Lineup

This February, St Helens Theatre Royal has a calendar full of fun educational experiments, classic hits and the return of the family favourite - the February half-term pantomime.

The month kicks off with Exciting Science on Sun 9 Feb. This brand new, exciting and educational show will amaze and astound audiences of all ages, from 4 years upwards, with fun and fact filled experiments. Watch in amazement as the onstage team recreates a volcanic eruption; turns a vacuum cleaner into a missile launcher or take aim at you with our smoke blaster! It's a show full of whizz, bang, pop... and splurt!

From Sat 15 - Sun 23 Feb, Regal Entertainment's enchanting half-term family panto The Wizard Of Oz lets audiences click their heels and follow Dorothy and Toto on their journey along the Yellow Brick Road. The Wicked Witch of the West is out to capture Dorothy (and her little dog too!). Can the wonderful Wizard of Oz make her dreams come true?

On Wed 26 Feb the ultimate Whitney Houston tribute show with Whitney: Queen of the Night arrives direct from the West End. This stunning show celebrates the music and life of Whitney Houston with a magical rollercoaster ride through three decades of hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I'm Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more...

The UK's No.1 rock n roll variety performance The Best Of That'll Be The Day returns on Fri 28 Feb with a special edition of the most popularly requested songs, impressions and comic sketches. Featuring smash hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s & 80s. This throwback evening of brilliant entertainment is guaranteed to have you on your feet.

We round out the month on Sat 29 Feb with a breath-taking concert to Turn Back Time and celebrate the Queen of Pop with Strong Enough: The Ultimate Tribute Concert to Cher. The show features a live band and dancers recreating all smash hits, the hair and amazing costumes to celebrate her outstanding career.

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: "There's something for all the family at St Helens Theatre Royal this February. Exciting Science promises spectacular, educational experiments live on stage. Our February half term panto, The Wizard of Oz, brings laughter, songs and fun. Meanwhile there's classic rock n roll and hits from Whitney Houston and Cher to make the perfect Valentines Day gifts.





