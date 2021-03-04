St Helens Announce All-New GOLDILOCKS For Christmas Pantomime 2021

St Helens Theatre Royal has today announced (Thursday 4 March) that an all-new spectacular production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears will be its Christmas pantomime 2021.

The annual panto family show has become a firm favourite with St Helens audiences, making it a real highlight of the festive season year after year.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears will run at St Helens Theatre Royal from Friday 10 December 2021 through to Sunday 9 January 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

Producers Regal Entertainments bring the exciting story of Goldilocks, her three furry friends, and all the fun of the circus to the St Helens stage this Christmastime. An all-star cast will be announced soon.

Goldilocks, with the help of the Three Bears, tries to save her Big Top from a rival circus owner. The brand new magical show promises family fun, unbelievable circus tricks, and madcap comedy capers.

The show also promises high production values, stunning costumes, laugh out loud comedy, a smash-hit selection of chart hits to sing and dance along to - all highlights which regular Regal Entertainments' audiences forward to experiencing.

Theatregoers are advised that Goldilocks had previously been announced as the Easter half-term pantomime, however due to Government guidelines still being in place, it is not possible to go ahead. However, an Easter pantomime will be available to stream online and details will be announced shortly. Customers who have already booked tickets will be contacted direct.

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan commented: "With the vaccination programme rolling out at a fantastic pace and the Government roadmap revealed, there is a glimmer of light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. Everyone is craving live theatre and escapism - and there's nothing quite like a pantomime to bring out your inner child.

"We are desperate to bring pantomime back to the St Helens Stage after having last year's Christmas panto run cut short. We've all missed out on making so many special memories - so let's make Christmas 2021 one to remember. We have an incredibly fun, exciting and magical show in store for audiences, and we cannot wait to see the auditorium filled with joy and laughter - just as it should be."

St Helens Theatre Royal will ensure that any Government guidelines still required in December will be in place to ensure the safety of theatregoers, venue staff, cast and crew.

Tickets can be booked over the phone or in person at the box office between 10am and 5pm, from Monday to Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online. For more information please visit www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.