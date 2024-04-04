St Albans Comedy Garden to Return in July With Harry Hill, Ross Noble & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



St Albans Comedy Garden will return to Verulamium Park from 24th to 28th July, with the biggest names in comedy in a beautiful Big Top!

This summer catch the iconic Harry Hill, everyone’s favourite randomist Ross Noble, national treasure (or in her words ‘national disgrace’) Jo Brand, Netflix star SIMON AMSTELL, the inimitable DARA Ó BRIAIN, Scotland’s queen of comedy FERN BRADY and ‘The Last Leg’s’ JOSH WIDDICOMBE plus many more performing at this astounding series of shows.

Don’t miss the masterful REGINALD D HUNTER, lo-fi hero DAVID O’DOHERTY, German comedy ambassador HENNING WEHN, viral sensation Laura Smyth, and ‘Taskmaster’ icons John Kearns, JOHN ROBINS, LOU SANDERS and Mike Wozniak, plus superstars-in-the-making KEMAH BOB, JANINE HAROUNI, RED RICHARDSON, CELYA AB and JIN HAO LI.

Since bursting onto the scene with a sell-out series of shows in summer 2021, this hugely popular comedy spectacular has fast become a summer highlight for comedy lovers across Hertfordshire and beyond.

Combining award-winning entertainment with a quality selection at the bars and delicious eats from local street-food heroes, this crowd-pleasing festival welcomes in thousands of ticket holders each year to a series of dazzling shows.

Across five nights and the weekend afternoons a series of masterfully curated mixed-bill shows, featuring the absolute best comedians of the moment, are presented in a fully-seated Big Top.

Set within a boutique festival with bars, food stalls and more, the event is perfectly pitched in the leafy surroundings of St Albans’ glorious Verulamium Park and welcomes in audiences from near and far.

The Comedy Garden is produced by sibling team Will Briggs and Cass Randolph of 57 Festivals; the pair are excited to announce this year’s festival.

Will says “We’re thrilled with this year’s line-up; to have so many of our favourite acts across five days is a real treat and we can’t wait to get back to Verulamium Park”

Cass added “We’ve had three incredible years so far in St Albans, there’s a really big appetite for laughs and good times here. The St Albans audiences are always really up for it, and the previous years’ shows have been a riot!”

Cass continues “We feel really established now, our audience know they’re guaranteed an incredible set of comedians with each show, plus the added festival fun of great bars and street food. Often people buy tickets to see one act they love and are introduced to more incredible comedians while with us, this festival really is the ultimate showcase to catch the best stand-up talent right now.”

This year’s festival is once again partnered with heycar, one of the leading online new and used car marketplaces.

Chief Marketing Officer Dermot Kelleher said: “We’re delighted to continue as presenting partner for our third year working with our friends at St Albans Comedy Garden. With a fantastic line-up of the UK’s top comedians, heycar is thrilled to continue being part of the summer of feel-good.”

Tickets to this hugely popular comedy extravaganza sell fast, so get yours now to be a part of this year’s magnificent St Albans Comedy Garden!

Visit the website to find out more www.stalbanscomedygarden.co.uk