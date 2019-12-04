Spend An Evening With Hugh Bonneville At Old Royal Naval College

Greenwich's iconic Old Royal Naval College has launched a special Gift Membership that includes an invitation to a Salon Evening on 23rd January 2020. Guest artists, including Hugh Bonneville and Jane Asher, are taking part to support the continued conservation of the Old Royal Naval College's magnificent Baroque buildings.

The Salon Evening, A Play for Five Voices and a Painted Hall, is a semi-staged reading of monologues reverently and irreverently telling the stories of the men and women whose faces stare down on us in the magnificent Painted Hall. The stories are written especially for the Salon Evening by West End playwright, screenwriter and 18th century specialist Ian Kelly (Mr Foote's Other Leg, Theatre Royal Haymarket).

Priority booking for Old Royal Naval College Members and Patrons and their guests is open until Christmas. This special gift membership is delivered in a beautiful Painted Hall presentation wallet with a membership card and invitation to the exciting Salon Evening - all for only £69. Further information about membership and Gift Membership is available at the Old Royal Naval College shops and online.

Guest artists are taking part in support of the Greenwich Foundation for the Old Royal Naval College. Subject to availability.

Old Royal Naval College and events tickets available online at

www.ornc.org/booktickets

www.ornc.org/angels





