Southwark Playhouse Invites Theatre Companies Who Lost Performances to Perform as Part of SWK Fest

Southwark Playhouse announces SWK Fest - a new initiative inviting theatre companies who lost performances during the pandemic to perform at the Playhouse as part of a 2-week festival this July 2021.

Online link: https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/get-involved/swkfest/.

Are you a theatre company with a show that was supposed to go up before the pandemic hit? Are you looking for somewhere to put it on? Do you want to pop along to ours for a day and get it in front of an audience? Southwark Playhouse has got the perfect opportunity for you. The theatre is looking for up to twelve pieces to put on in its socially distanced large space for one night each. There will be twelve nights of shows, Monday 5th until Saturday 17th July (with no shows on Sunday).

Submissions can be:

- A finished piece of theatre that's ready to be staged

- It can be a play, it can be a musical, new writing, a revival, or it can be none of those things

- It should be no longer than two hours (not including an interval, if you have one)

- There should be a creative team already attached to the project, and a stage manager

Submissions are open until Monday May 17th at 10am.

What else you need to know:

- You'll get a 50% split of the box office after selling tickets at Â£15 a pop, to a capacity of 110, in a socially distanced set up, less a Â£1 per ticket fee

- You'll have the space and a dressing room from 12.30pm on the day of your show with a 7.30pm curtain

- You'll have tech support from one of our stonking technicians

To apply, use this form: https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/get-involved/swkfest/