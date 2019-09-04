Sir Michael Parkinson Will Embark On UK Tour

Broadcasting legend Sir Michael Parkinson is to embark on a 7 date live tour across the North of England, with tickets on sale now, available at www.faneproductions.com/Parkinson-north-tour. Beginning on Saturday 8th February 2020 at Derby Theatre, and concluding at Bolton's Albert Halls on Saturday 15th February 2020, An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson will celebrate the life and career of a man who has interviewed over 2,000 of the most important cultural figures of the 20th and 21st centuries.



From Mohammad Ali to Brian Clough, Madonna to Orson Welles, John Lennon to Fred Astaire and Mel Gibson to Meg Ryan, "Parky" has interviewed everybody who's anybody during a career spanning more than 60 years. In conversation with his son Mike and sharing highlights from the Parkinson archive, this is a unique opportunity to get an intimate, entertaining and informative look at his remarkable journey, from a pit village in Yorkshire to the top of those famous stairs whilst reliving the best moments from a show that for many defined their Saturday night.

Sir Michael Parkinson said: "I am delighted to be bringing this tour to my neck of the woods, and look forward to seeing audiences at a theatre near them."

An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson is brought to theatres by Fane, one of the UK's largest production companies creating bespoke live events for the biggest and most exciting talent spanning authors, actors, producers and podcasters, including John le Carré, Margaret Atwood, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Joanna Lumley, Nigella Lawson, Dolly Alderton, Stacey Dooley and Grayson Perry.

Tickets for An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson are on sale now, available at www.faneproductions.com/Parkinson-north-tour

Saturday 8th February 2020

Derby Theatre

www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Sunday 9th February 2020

Darlington Theatre

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Monday 10th February 2020

Sheffield Crucible Theatre

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Wednesday 12th February 2020

Spa Theatre, Scarborough

www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

Thursday 13th February 2020

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Friday 14th February 2020

Warrington Parr Hall

www.parrhall.culturewarrington.org

Saturday 15th February 2020

The Albert Halls, Bolton

www.alberthalls-bolton.co.uk





