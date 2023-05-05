Simon Russell Beale and Nicholas Hytner Will Appear In Conversation With Stage Door Jonny At Jermyn Street Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced an addition to their Summer season. On Sunday 4 June at 6.00pm the theatre will stage the first ever live version of acclaimed actor Jonathan Cake's podcast Stage Door Jonny. This very special edition will feature Jonathan in conversation with one of the greatest actors of their generation, Simon Russell Beale, together with the former Artistic Director of The National Theatre and co-founder and director of the Bridge Theatre, Nicholas Hytner.



With Jonathan as host, this special event will be a candid, far-ranging conversation with these theatrical icons about theatre, life, and life in the theatre. It will not be recorded, so the memories, the lessons learned, the backstage hijinks, the triumphs and the losses will only be heard by those present.

Jonathan has appeared in countless plays around the world - and made a fair few celebrated acquaintances along the way. So it is that, in his podcasts, he is able to assemble such a formidable cast of actors, directors and writers to share their memories, reflections, discoveries, triumphs and disasters relating to this most alluring and mysterious and visceral of art forms.

For this particular event, the intimacy of Jermyn Street Theatre, in tandem with the ease that Jonathan establishes with his guests and their mutual passion, guarantees an atmosphere akin to sharing a drink and a chat at the Dress Circle Bar with two of the finest theatre artists of a generation.

Artistc Director of Jermyn Street Theatre, Stella Powell-Jones says -

"I was instantly hooked when Jonathan launched Stage Door Jonny last year. The conversations he has with his legendary guests have an unrivalled immediacy - you really feel like you're eavesdropping. The intimacy of Jermyn Street Theatre makes this the perfect place to take this conversation live. And to have Simon Russell Beale and Nicholas Hytner -- two people responsible for some of the most indelible British theatre-- as the guests is a dream come true."

Jermyn Street Theatre is the West End's smallest producing theatre. The Stage's Fringe Theatre of the Year 2021, it is led by Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones, co-Founder and Executive Director Penny Horner, and Executive Producer David Doyle. The theatre won a 2022 Critics' Circle Award for its lockdown theatre. The programme includes outstanding new plays, rare revivals, new versions of European classics, and high-quality musicals, alongside one-off musical and literary events. It collaborates with theatres across the world, and its productions have transferred across the UK, Broadway, and beyond.

