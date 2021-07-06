SIMON EVANS: THE WORK OF THE DEVIL 2021/22 UK Tour Rescheduled Dates Announced

Now that there is light at the end of the tunnel, Simon Evans' postponed dates have been rescheduled again. The Work of the Devil marches on, and tickets are on sale.

Simon's last tour, Genius 2.0, provided a hilarious analysis of the departure of any visible sign of intelligence from modern life. But his new show raises the stakes, with his usual excoriating views of a world on fire - given a perspective shift due to personal revelations that have recently turned his world upside down. In 2019, Evans adapted to unexpected personal revelations of a quite extraordinary nature, and used them to re-examine his entire 23-year career in comedy to date. And in so doing he has, in the words of Chortle's Jay Richardson, "Exceeded what seemed to be his full potential".

Simon Evans is one of the country's best-loved stand-up comedians, with a loyal fan base who greatly appreciate his intelligent and independent scrutiny of the modern world. His tongue-in-cheek, often rueful attachment to traditionalism, and his scepticism towards the claimed achievements of progressive politics and modernist aesthetics, have set him apart from many of his contemporaries. As well as making him a firm favourite on the usual platforms - Live at the Apollo, the Edinburgh Festival and the corporate circuit in particular - these qualities allow him to provide much-needed latitude and offer a diversity of views on TV and radio programmes, from BBC One's Question Time to Radio 4's The News Quiz. He has also written and presented five series of the groundbreaking economics/comedy hybrid Simon Evans Goes to Market, also for Radio 4.

TOUR DATES

Wednesday, 19th May 2021

Wimborne

Tivoli Theatre

www.tivoliwimborne.co.uk

Thursday, 20th May

Leicester

The Y Theatre

www.leicesterymca.co.uk

Sunday, 6th June

Sheffield

The Leadmill

www.leadmill.co.uk

Friday, 16th July

Bath

Widcombe Social Club (Festival)

www.bathcomedy.com

Thursday, 2nd September

Cirencester

Sundial

www.ticketsource.co.uk

Friday, 3rd September

Banbury

The Mill Arts Centre

www.themillartscentre.co.uk

Saturday, 4th September

Leeds

The Wardrobe

www.thewardrobe.co.uk

Tuesday, 7th September

Cheltenham

Town Hall (Pillar Room)

www.cheltenhamtownhall.org

Thursday, 9th September

Taunton

Brewhouse

www.thebrewhouse.net

Friday, 10th September

Swindon

Arts Centre

https://swindontheatres.co.uk

Saturday, 11th September

Otley

Courthouse

https://otleycourthouse.org.uk

Sunday, 12th September

London

Leicester Square Theatre

www.leicestersquaretheatre.com

Thursday, 16th September

Twickenham

The Exchange

exchangetwickenham.co.uk

Friday, 17th September

Christchurch

The Regent

www.regentcentre.co.uk

Sunday, 19th September

London

Leicester Square Theatre

www.leicestersquaretheatre.com

Wednesday, 22nd September

Lincoln

New Theatre Royal

www.ents24.com

Thursday, 23rd September

Colchester

Arts Centre

www.colchesterartscentre.com

Saturday, 25th September

Millom

The Beggar's Theatre

https://beggarstheatre.com

Sunday, 26th September (5.20pm)

Newcastle upon Tyne

The Stand

www.thestand.co.uk/newcastle

Sunday, 26th September (8pm)

Newcastle upon Tyne

The Stand

www.thestand.co.uk/newcastle

Wednesday, 29th September

Sudbury

Quay Theatre