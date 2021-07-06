SIMON EVANS: THE WORK OF THE DEVIL 2021/22 UK Tour Rescheduled Dates Announced
Now that there is light at the end of the tunnel, Simon Evans' postponed dates have been rescheduled again. The Work of the Devil marches on, and tickets are on sale.
Simon's last tour, Genius 2.0, provided a hilarious analysis of the departure of any visible sign of intelligence from modern life. But his new show raises the stakes, with his usual excoriating views of a world on fire - given a perspective shift due to personal revelations that have recently turned his world upside down. In 2019, Evans adapted to unexpected personal revelations of a quite extraordinary nature, and used them to re-examine his entire 23-year career in comedy to date. And in so doing he has, in the words of Chortle's Jay Richardson, "Exceeded what seemed to be his full potential".
Simon Evans is one of the country's best-loved stand-up comedians, with a loyal fan base who greatly appreciate his intelligent and independent scrutiny of the modern world. His tongue-in-cheek, often rueful attachment to traditionalism, and his scepticism towards the claimed achievements of progressive politics and modernist aesthetics, have set him apart from many of his contemporaries. As well as making him a firm favourite on the usual platforms - Live at the Apollo, the Edinburgh Festival and the corporate circuit in particular - these qualities allow him to provide much-needed latitude and offer a diversity of views on TV and radio programmes, from BBC One's Question Time to Radio 4's The News Quiz. He has also written and presented five series of the groundbreaking economics/comedy hybrid Simon Evans Goes to Market, also for Radio 4.
TOUR DATES
Wednesday, 19th May 2021
Wimborne
Tivoli Theatre
Thursday, 20th May
Leicester
The Y Theatre
Sunday, 6th June
Sheffield
The Leadmill
Friday, 16th July
Bath
Widcombe Social Club (Festival)
Thursday, 2nd September
Cirencester
Sundial
Friday, 3rd September
Banbury
The Mill Arts Centre
Saturday, 4th September
Leeds
The Wardrobe
Tuesday, 7th September
Cheltenham
Town Hall (Pillar Room)
Thursday, 9th September
Taunton
Brewhouse
Friday, 10th September
Swindon
Arts Centre
Saturday, 11th September
Otley
Courthouse
https://otleycourthouse.org.uk
Sunday, 12th September
London
Leicester Square Theatre
www.leicestersquaretheatre.com
Thursday, 16th September
Twickenham
The Exchange
Friday, 17th September
Christchurch
The Regent
Sunday, 19th September
London
Leicester Square Theatre
www.leicestersquaretheatre.com
Wednesday, 22nd September
Lincoln
New Theatre Royal
Thursday, 23rd September
Colchester
Arts Centre
Saturday, 25th September
Millom
The Beggar's Theatre
Sunday, 26th September (5.20pm)
Newcastle upon Tyne
The Stand
Sunday, 26th September (8pm)
Newcastle upon Tyne
The Stand
Wednesday, 29th September
Sudbury
Quay Theatre