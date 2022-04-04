Shoot Festival Announces Full Programme

Shoot Festival will return this year with a mix of commissioned pieces and showcases of the best of Coventry's early-career arts scene. The festival's 'In Bloom' strand features artists from past editions of Shoot Festival who have been commissioned to create new work. The exhibition strand will run from 23rd April - 7th May, featuring an exploration of isolation and vulnerability, and from 27th-29th April there will be music and theatre pieces covering topics such as gambling addiction, historical Nigerian feminism, and reimaginations of the traditional Bollywood sound. Meanwhile, a Saturday programme on 23rd April will platform some of Coventry's brightest new artists. There will be new music over on the sound stage at the Bull Yard, theatre and comedy at the Shop Front Theatre, a series of exhibitions that run across the entire two week festival, and a naughty flock of sheep that will be causing havoc in the city centre.

The Performance: In Bloom strand of the festival will feature Gamble by Hannah Walker and Rosa Postlethwaite, an urgent multimedia theatre/live art show about online gambling addiction, as well as protests, hymns and caskets by lanaire aderemi (Shoot Festival 2019 Artist Award Winner), which recounts the Nigerian feminist movement's successful overthrow of colonial taxation in 1947 and its important, fearless legacy. This strand is presented in partnership with China Plate's Bite Size Festival, Warwick Arts Centre and Belgrade Theatre Coventry. The Sound: In Bloom strand which is presented in partnership with The Tin Music & Arts highlights Koyesax, a local saxophonist who is releasing a new EP inspired by Afrobeats and Jazz fusion, folk music duo Rosso who have recently supported The Libertines in Coventry, and Mahendra Patel, who works to rewrite classic Bollywood pieces using hand drums from across the world, with his band Elephant in the Room, who have been assembled especially for Shoot Festival 2022. Michael Snodgrass (AKA Snod) is the first artist to be announced in the new Visual Art strand for 2022, Exhibition: In Bloom, presented in partnership with Coventry Artspace with his new exhibition Moments of Broken Promises, utilising line and texture to explore isolation and vulnerability.

On Saturday 23rd April, Shoot Festival also introduces a free programme of an eclectic mix of artists from the area. The Sound Stage, open from 12pm, features upcoming artists such as rock/blues artist Jack Blackman, pop/80s artist Abz Winter (BBC CWR Artist of the Month) and singer-songwriter Izzie Derry, alongside groups including the introspective Bar Pandora, neo-psych jazz ensemble The Mintakaa Collective, afro-fusion group Mvskfxce, VIEUX BAKAYOKO & BAND, with his West African-based new compositions and dynamic electronic music from VIEON. The stage is closed out by ska band Those Fine Strangers.

Simultaneously, performance pieces will be taking place at the Shop Front Theatre. The lineup includes pieces celebrating crowd favourite local comics, autobiographical work covering topics such as neurodivergence and the education system, spoken word tackling Nigerian faith and identity, and examinations of the queer experience through technology-based performance.

The Saturday programme also sees the opening of a series of exhibitions, with topics ranging from celebrating Coventry's post-war recovery, introspective expressionistic pieces, and memory-evoking work using textiles and art that is based in everyday domestic life. In and amongst all of this, a Naughty Flock of Sheep (presented by The Fabularium) will be roaming Coventry city centre, having escaped their farm and now on the run from the farmer's sheep dog, Courthoys. Hang on to your hats, umbrellas, pushchairs, and even your food!

Jen Davis, Co-Artistic Director of Shoot Festival, said, "'We are delighted that Shoot Festival is returning to Coventry for its fifth festival of celebrating trailblazing local talent. After two years of uncertainty, emerging artists have been one of the hardest hit in the cultural sector and we are determined to offer them the platform they so deserve. Coventry and Warwickshire is bursting with pioneering theatre makers, musicians and visual artists and we're immensely pleased to be offering such a diverse and exciting programme'

Shoot Festival seeks to give opportunities to emerging artists exclusively from the Coventry area, in three separate disciplines: music, performance and visual arts. Since 2014, the Shoot Festival team have sought to champion artists from the CV postcode in order to provide opportunities and develop a pipeline of talent in a wide range of artistic disciplines, in the form of free and commissioned opportunities. The festival has received national recognition, through partnerships with Sky Arts and through their work to prioritise accessibility both in their artistic programme and production teams.

@shootfestival | #shootfestival | coventryshootfestival.com

All 'In Bloom' performances are BSL interpreted, and live captioned using The Difference Engine

Sound: In Bloom 27th April - 28th April, The Tin Music and Arts

Coventry Canal Basin, Units 1-4, Coventry, CV1 4LY

KOYESAX, ROSSO & MAHENDRA PATEL

KOYESAX ­- A multi-genre solo artist and saxophonist fusing Afrobeats and jazz fusion.

ROSSO - A unique folk-duo coalescing around the lyrical essence of folk music and the foot-stomping of country music.

MAHENDA PATEL - Recreating classic/traditional Bollywood music with a selection of instruments and drums from across the world.

From £7 | 8pm | Thetinmusicandarts.org.uk | 024 7623 0699

Exhibition: In Bloom 23rd April - 7th May Arcadia Gallery, CV1 3HW

Moments of Broken Promises

Michael Snodgrass (AKA Snod) presents an exhibition that utilizes texture and line to explore isolation and vulnerability.

Free | Various Times (coventryshootfestival.com for details) | Coventry-artspace.co.uk | 024 7655 3533

Performance: In Bloom 28th April - 29th April The Belgrade Theatre Belgrade Square, Corporation St, Coventry, CV1 1GS

Double Bill: Gamble & protests, hymns and caskets

Gamble - An urgent multimedia/live show based around the pitfalls of gambling addiction.

protests, hymns and caskets - Excerpts from a new play recounting the Nigerian feminist movement's successful overthrow of colonial taxation in 1947 and its important, fearless legacy.

From £10 | 7.30pm | Belgrade.co.uk | 024 7655 3055

Performance Programme

Shop Front Theatre, 38 City Arcade, CV13HW - 23rd April

Performances start at 12pm and run throughout the day | Free

Still Being Written by Ai Sosa Ai Sosa (BBC Words First Programme winner) is a Nigerian born poet spoken word artist whose storytelling performance pieces tackle faith and identity.

CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER by Votive Theatre

An intimate look at the multifaceted nature of the queer experience, inspired by video game narratives to align the audience with a single character's experiences.

Flappy by Holly Clark

An autobiographical show that explores the challenges of living with dyspraxia in a society that disables, as well as celebrating the neurodivergent and disabled.

Luke by Vish Ratnajothy

Cheeky comedian Vish Ratnajothy is back with his new show where he'll try to figure out if he's the most powerful race on Earth, and whether his name is Luke or Vishal.

And When I Remember That I've Forgotten by Minnie Crook

A celebratory exploration of memory and nostalgia, questioning the past and challenging how we remember and re-live moments in time.

OUR SKL PROJECT (by Lauren and Izzy) by Speakup Theatre

An autobiographical interrogation of two teenage girls and their journey through private and state education. It might make you laugh, it might make you uncomfy.

Woodland Wanderers by TicketyBoo Theatre Company

Suitable for ages 3-6, this all rhyming, spellbinding sensory show-stopper invites you to make friends with a dragon, cast a magic spell or save a forest kingdom!

Remember, Remembering, Trying to Remember by Gemma Jones

A durational live art piece that explores materiality, care and ableism.

take me out put me on by Jana Aizupe and Selwin Hulme-Teague

take me out put me on is about dresses. An expression of what material objects can mean to a person; the feelings, memories, celebration, grievances it can hold.

Sound Stage

Bull Yard, CV1 1LH - 23rd April

Performances start at 12pm and run throughout the day | Free

Fusing blues and rock with country and pop, Jack Blackman has been described as "exceptional" by The Old Grey Whistle Test presenter 'Whispering Bob' Harris.

ABZ WINTER

Featuring dark pop with an 80s retro feel, Abz Winter has appeared on ITV's Walk The Line, won BBC CWR's Artist of the Month and the Coventry Observer's Best New Artist in 2019.

BAR PANDORA

Melodious alt-pop playfully sewn together with offcuts of personal experience - field recordings and journal entries which bop along to a rich undercurrent of harmonic synths, guitars and dynamic beats.

IZZY DERRY

Described as 'the love child of Laura Marling and Alanis Morissette', Izzie creates strong and uplifting songs that capture the spirit of what it means to be a young woman in today's world.

MVSKFXCE

Combining Trap, Drill, Afro-fusion, Pop, Rock and Alternative to create an innovative sonic experience, Mvskfxce explores themes of identity, wellbeing, freedom, and love.

THE MINTAKAA COLLECTIVE

A neo psych jazz ensemble fuse hip hop and electronic UK bass inspired beats with hypnotic, neojazz chord progressions and melodies gliding through astral ambience.

THOSE FINE STRANGERS

A seven piece ska band from Coventry, the home of UK ska, fusing ska, rock, punk and two tone influences to create a unique sound and energy-packed shows.

VIEON

Epic and immersive electronic sound inspired by 70s and 80s electronic film soundtracks and lush synthpop filtered through a long-time appreciation for post-rock and intelligent dance music.

VIEUX BAKAYOKO & BAND

An exceptional 'djembefola' (master djembe player) from West Africa, supported by two fellow West African musicians performing two of his own compositions - 'Boumba' which is a celebration of his late father, and 'Vieux' celebrates his life and friends.

Outdoor Arts Programme

Around Coventry City Centre - 23rd April | Free

NAUGHTY FLOCK OF SHEEP by Fabularium

Just when Courthoys the Hound thinks he has rounded up his Sheep and is done for the day...his Naughty Flock escapes! Enjoy watching the farmer's sheep dog, Courthoys, try and round up his masters' flock.

Exhibition Programme

Burbidge Art Gallery, Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Corporation Street, Coventry, CV1 1GS - 23rd-30th April | Free

POST WAR COVENTRY by Aaron Law

A photography exhibition depicting architectural features of the post war era in Coventry and the optimism that surrounded the rebuilding of the city.

THE HOME SERIES by Ana Jesus

Ana Jesus' illustrations are expressive and explore line, pattern, colour and texture to convey emotions and individuality.

BETTY MOLYNEUX

Betty's work is best described as elemental, ethereal, everyday art. It has also been described as romantic, domestic and like a nostalgia for a lost past. Betty wishes for her work to promote reminiscence and conversation.

RE-IMAGINED PHOTOGRAPHS by Joost Lohman

Joost Lohman makes abstract images by re-mapping and further digital processing of photographic images resulting in a new visual reality.

THE LOST GARDEN by Caitriona Dunnett

Dunnett has attempted to recreate her grandfather's Victory Garden, which once grew on the banks of Loch Long in Scotland. The Lost Garden is a series of unfixed lumen prints.

LANDSCAPE OF MY MIND by Maddie Webb

Webb's work is the accumulation of feelings, memories, subconscious and conscious thoughts that form into colours, lines and shapes that she interacts with on canvas.

AFTERIMAGE SERIES by Madeleine Snowdon

Visually Snowdon's work often utilises layering either digitally or through space, using materials such as acetate to create a shifting installation that changes throughout the day and through the seasons as the light changes.

TEXTILE MEMORIES by Rachel Doughty

Rachel is a mixed media artist mostly working in textiles and the found object. She creates pieces by repurposing materials that have a history and a story so that new tales can be told. Her work evokes memories and emotions of time, place and identity and is very much focussed on making and process.

HERE BE QUEERS, THERE BE CRIPS by Sebastian H-W

A mixed media installation, explores the intersectionality of three local Coventry and Warwickshire artists who identify as LGBTQ+ and disabled, in relation to a regenerating, 'new normal' post-Covid Coventry.

Following their own experiences, Festival Directors Jennifer Davis and Paul O'Donnell were inspired to create a platform to support the growth and development of early career artists based in the CV postcode. Since it was established in 2014, Shoot Festival has curated four festivals and has an extensive network of artists and assistant producers which they have supported over the past 7 years.

Their festival in 2019 welcomed almost 2000 audience members across 5 different city centre venues. In April 2020, they reacted quickly to the nationwide lockdown by premiering 'Shut Down but Scratching', an online scratch night showcasing 10 local artists in short form, live-streamed works.

Success to date includes supporting 4 artists to gain a place on the Birmingham Repertory Theatre Foundry scheme, showcasing artists who have gone on to tour with Theatre Absolute and gain places on the Belgrade's Springboard programme. They have also helped a number of artists to earn Arts Council England backing for their own work.

Coventry UK City of Culture 2021

Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 commenced on 15 May 2021, running for 12 months. The 365-day cultural programme reflects Coventry as a diverse, modern city, demonstrating that culture is a force that changes lives. Coventry is the UK's only city of peace and reconciliation, and known internationally as a city of welcome, a city of activists and pioneers, innovation, and invention, and now a City of Culture.

Coventry is the city where movement began, from innovation in the transport industry to a history of welcome, it has moved people for centuries. For a whole year, Coventry is celebrating with events, music, dance, theatre, and large-scale spectacle. As well as the expected celebrations, it is throwing a spotlight onto city voices with a range of hyper local experiences and ways to get involved across every neighbourhood. And it's not just Coventry. This epic celebration also witnesses the entire region getting involved and benefitting from the opportunities that being City of Culture brings.

Our year of culture is co-created with the people of Coventry and is bringing about long-term social, economic, and cultural benefits.