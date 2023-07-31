Sheffield Theatres Reveals The Cast and Creative Team For World Premiere of WE COULD ALL BE PERFECT

Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast and creative team for We Could All Be Perfect: the debut play by Doncaster writer and actor Hannah Morley, commissioned, developed and produced by Sheffield Theatres and performed in its intimate and flexible Playhouse.

Performances run Saturday 23 September – Saturday 14 October 2023.

The cast includes: Anshula Bain, Heather Forster, Rosa Hesmondhalgh, Alice Walker, and Jada-Li Warrican, all performing as cast, and who all make their Sheffield Theatres debut with We Could All Be Perfect.

'Why are we screaming? I don't know, it feels good!'

A teenage girl steps over a barrier and destroys a painting. Another steals a lipstick. Another has her first kiss in the dark. Whilst another walks into a supermarket and starts a republic.

Everyone is feeling everything at all times, even if they don't want us to know it. This is the superpower. It doesn't all happen here. It doesn't all happen now.

A furious and funny new play that explores whether teenage girls will save the world and asks if they should have to.

Tickets for We Could All Be Perfect are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at Click Here.