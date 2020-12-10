Sheffield Theatres Announces New Shows And Continuation Of The Together Season

Fresh from success at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2020 Artistic Director, Robert Hastie, today announces new shows as part of the Sheffield Theatres' Together Season, an exciting programme of live theatre featuring world and regional premieres alongside rescheduled performances of productions unable to take place as originally planned in autumn 2020.

Speaking about the new season, Artistic Director Robert Hastie said:

"Announcing new shows for 2021 feels like the best way to end 2020.

It's never been more important to champion our local artists. Our Associate Artistic Director Anthony Lau is leading an open submissions process with a selection panel made up of local residents, artists and staff, to programme a festival of work for the Crucible stage that celebrates the incredible talent we have on our doorstep.

I'm hugely looking forward to opening the year with The Band Plays On, and to be collaborating again with Chris Bush so soon after picking up the Sky Arts South Bank Show Award for Standing at the Sky's Edge, which Chris co-wrote with Richard Hawley. Part concert, part play, The Band Plays On looks at key moments in Sheffield's history through the eyes of its citizens and some of the most iconic songs this music city has to offer.

We're very excited to be welcoming hit shows Operation Crucible and Far Gone back, having been rescheduled from their original dates, and the fabulous touring company New Earth, who will present Chester Storyhouse's production of Miss Julie, brilliantly adapted by Amy Ng.

And finally the regional premiere of Caryl Churchill's Escaped Alone is directed by Artistic Associate Caroline Steinbeis. While Caryl's genius is timeless, the prescience of this blistering play is startling, and it taps right into the thoughts and emotions running through our recent shared experiences of the world.

We've been knocked down - reopening the Crucible Theatre and the Together Season in October only to close again after a few performances was a blow - but we get back up again. And we'll keep programming and making work, staying ambitious, staying hopeful and doing what we're here for."

The experience of attending The Together Season has been designed with everyone's safety in mind, in accordance with government advice for Stage 4 of theatres reopening. The performances will take place in the Crucible Theatre which has been configured to ensure social distancing and the safest and most relaxed experience for everyone. This includes the introduction of measures such as e-tickets, staggered audience arrival times, temperature checks, the ability to purchase tickets in distanced bubbles and new cleaning routines. Sheffield Theatres will remain responsive to government guidance and will adapt its approach accordingly.