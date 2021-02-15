Sheffield Theatres Announce Casting For THE BAND PLAYS ON

Sheffield Theatres today announces the cast for The Band Plays On by Chris Bush, with Anna-Jane Casey (Annie Get Your Gun, Flowers for Mrs Harris), Maimuna Memon, (Standing at the Sky's Edge, Jesus Christ Superstar), Sandra Marvin (Showboat, Waitress), Jocasta Almgill (Rent, & Juliet) and Jodie Prenger (A Taste of Honey, Oliver!).

"Rubbish", that was mum's verdict. "Drop a nuke round here and no-one would even notice the difference."

An Olympic hopeful. A political car crash. The fallout from a fictional nuclear winter. Join us for stories of solidarity and survival from the Steel City, sound tracked by new versions of classics from some of Sheffield's most celebrated artists.

From writer Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky's Edge), The Band Plays On is a rousing night of extraordinary tales and live music. Funny, moving and often unexpected, these episodes from our past might start to show us a way forward.