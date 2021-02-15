Sheffield Theatres Announce Casting For THE BAND PLAYS ON
The production stars Anna-Jane Casey, Maimuna Memon, Sandra Marvin, Jocasta Almgill, and Jodie Prenger.
Sheffield Theatres today announces the cast for The Band Plays On by Chris Bush, with Anna-Jane Casey (Annie Get Your Gun, Flowers for Mrs Harris), Maimuna Memon, (Standing at the Sky's Edge, Jesus Christ Superstar), Sandra Marvin (Showboat, Waitress), Jocasta Almgill (Rent, & Juliet) and Jodie Prenger (A Taste of Honey, Oliver!)."Rubbish", that was mum's verdict. "Drop a nuke round here and no-one would even notice the difference." An Olympic hopeful. A political car crash. The fallout from a fictional nuclear winter. Join us for stories of solidarity and survival from the Steel City, sound tracked by new versions of classics from some of Sheffield's most celebrated artists. From writer Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky's Edge), The Band Plays On is a rousing night of extraordinary tales and live music. Funny, moving and often unexpected, these episodes from our past might start to show us a way forward. Anna-Jane Casey returns to the Crucible after leading the 2016 Christmas production Annie Get Your Gun. Maimuna Memon returns following Standing at the Sky's Edge and Sandra Marvin follows her role in Showboat at the Crucible and the West End transfer. Both Jocasta Almgill (& Juliet, West Side Story, Dreamgirls) and Jodie Prenger (Oliver!, One Man, Two Guvnors and Shirley Valentine) make their Crucible Theatre debuts. The Band Plays On will be filmed at the Crucible Theatre and made available to watch online from Monday 15 to Sunday 28 March 2021. Tickets to watch the show online are available from Wednesday 24 February at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.