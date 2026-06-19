 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Shanay Holmes To Make Solo Concert Debut With The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

The performance will take place on July 11th.

By:
Shanay Holmes To Make Solo Concert Debut With The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

Award-winning performer Shanay Holmes takes center stage for her first-ever solo concert in a special one-night-only performance at Cadogan Hall on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and conducted by Chris Poon (Burlesque, Savoy Theatre & The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Chichester Festival Theatre), Shanay will present an evening of orchestral reimaginings of musical theatre classics, alongside the songs that have shaped her journey to date.  

Shanay has recently received won a Black British Theatre Award  for Best Female Lead Actor in a Musical for her performance as Nancy in Oliver!. She originated  the role at Chichester Festival Theatre and went on to reprise it in the West End transfer to the Gielgud Theatre. Her performances consistently draw praise for emotional depth, vocal power and commanding Stage Presence. With a celebrated 15-year career spanning the West End and major regional theatres, including credits such as Miss Saigon, Get Up, Stand Up!, The Bridges of Madison County, Rent and The Bodyguard.

Performer Shanay Holmes shares, "I pride myself on truly becoming the characters I play, but this  concert is about being myself and stepping into who I am as an artist. This concert marks a new chapter in Shanay’s artistic journey, celebrating all that has been and  all that is yet to come."

The performance will take place on July 11th at Cadogan Hall located at 5 Sloane Terrace, London. Tickets can be purchased at the Cadogan Hall's website.







Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS

Saturday Comedy Club London | Covent Garden, June 2026 in UK Regional Saturday Comedy Club London | Covent Garden, June 2026
Comedy Carnival Covent Garden (6/27-6/27)
I Have A Dream - The Ultimate Mamma Mia Party - Live Entertainment Plus Three Course Meal Just £45 in UK Regional I Have A Dream - The Ultimate Mamma Mia Party - Live Entertainment Plus Three Course Meal Just £45
Holiday Inn Norwich - North by IHG (7/04-7/04)
Norwich Comedy Garden: Sara Pascoe & David O''Doherty in UK Regional Norwich Comedy Garden: Sara Pascoe & David O''Doherty
Chapelfield Gardens (7/04-7/04)
The Hanging Stars at St Matthias Music - London in UK Regional The Hanging Stars at St Matthias Music - London
St Matthias Church, Stoke Newington (11/13-11/13)
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me! in UK Regional Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Shrewsbury Theatre Severn (4/23-4/23)
The Sleeping Beauty in UK Regional The Sleeping Beauty
Royal Albert Hall (6/25-6/28)
G4 Christmas 2026 - Stockport Town Hall in UK Regional G4 Christmas 2026 - Stockport Town Hall
Stockport Town Hall (11/13-11/13)
Funhouse Comedy Club – Comedy Night in Bedworth July 2026 in UK Regional Funhouse Comedy Club – Comedy Night in Bedworth July 2026
Bedworth Civic Hall (7/10-7/10)
Baby Broadway in UK Regional Baby Broadway
Baby Broadway (7/01-7/01)
Allo Allo Dinner Show 28/08/2026 in UK Regional Allo Allo Dinner Show 28/08/2026
Swan Hotel (8/28-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets