Shanay Holmes To Make Solo Concert Debut With The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
The performance will take place on July 11th.
Award-winning performer Shanay Holmes takes center stage for her first-ever solo concert in a special one-night-only performance at Cadogan Hall on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and conducted by Chris Poon (Burlesque, Savoy Theatre & The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Chichester Festival Theatre), Shanay will present an evening of orchestral reimaginings of musical theatre classics, alongside the songs that have shaped her journey to date.
Shanay has recently received won a Black British Theatre Award for Best Female Lead Actor in a Musical for her performance as Nancy in Oliver!. She originated the role at Chichester Festival Theatre and went on to reprise it in the West End transfer to the Gielgud Theatre. Her performances consistently draw praise for emotional depth, vocal power and commanding Stage Presence. With a celebrated 15-year career spanning the West End and major regional theatres, including credits such as Miss Saigon, Get Up, Stand Up!, The Bridges of Madison County, Rent and The Bodyguard.
Performer Shanay Holmes shares, "I pride myself on truly becoming the characters I play, but this concert is about being myself and stepping into who I am as an artist. This concert marks a new chapter in Shanay’s artistic journey, celebrating all that has been and all that is yet to come."
The performance will take place on July 11th at Cadogan Hall located at 5 Sloane Terrace, London. Tickets can be purchased at the Cadogan Hall's website.
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