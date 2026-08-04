Punchdrunk's THE BURNT CITY Film PERSEPHONE Will Screen for One Weekend
The Woolwich screenings will include a red carpet premiere and a post-show talk with the creative team.
Immersive theatre company Punchdrunk will reopen the gates to the set of its hit production of The Burnt City at its home base in Woolwich this September.
Marking three years since the production's final performance, Punchdrunk will reawaken the immersive environment of Troy for a special one-weekend-only screening of Persephone, a film of the original production as it was performed. The film invites audiences to return to the labyrinth through Persephone's eyes as she journeys between Troy and Mycenae. Every encounter reveals another thread of The Burnt City, binding together a story of memory, longing and fate.
The film will open with a special red carpet premiere screening on Friday 25th September where audiences can experience the original production on screen for the very first time and an exclusive post-screening conversation with the creative team behind The Burnt City.
There will then be three further screenings on Saturday 26th September at 2.30pm and 7.00pm and Sunday 27th September at 7.30pm. General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now with very limited capacity.
Persephone
Directors: Derrick Belcham & Felix Barrett
Producers: Lauren Storr & Sophie Hewlett
Cinematographer: Derrick Belcham
First Assistant Director: Arlo Howard
Persephone: LILY JO OCKWELL
Hades: Sam Booth
The Burnt City
Directors: Felix Barrett & Maxine Doyle
Designers: Felix Barrett, LIVI VAUGHAN & Beatrice Minns
Choreographer: Maxine Doyle
Sound Designer: Stephen Dobbie
Lighting Designers: F9, BEN DONOGHUE & Felix Barrett
Costume Designer: David Israel Reynoso
Audience Experience Curator: COLIN NIGHTINGALE
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