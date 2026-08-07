Large-Scale Immersive Parade to Take Over Streets of Newbury

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Corn Exchange (Newbury) Trust will continue its programme of exceptional outdoor arts performances this September with Deblozay, a free immersive outdoor production from internationally renowned French company Rara Woulib. Meaning 'bedlam' in Haitian Creole, Deblozay invites audiences on a night-time procession through Newbury, accompanied by characters who have returned from the dead for one night only. Inspired by Haitian culture, the spectacle will feature live performance, group singing from over 50 local participants and the powerful sounds of rara trumpets for an unforgettable theatrical journey.

Guided by 15 performers from the Rara Woulib company, the procession will begin at the boating lake in Victoria Park, before travelling through Newbury town centre. Audiences can expect immersive sound installations, powerful choir singing and unexpected appearances and disappearances, as the performance journeys through Newbury's secret backstreets. Familiar places will be seen from an entirely new perspective during this otherworldly procession, encouraging audiences to rediscover the town as they journey through it.

A hallmark of Rara Woulib's work, every performance of Deblozay is created especially for its host location, responding to the character, history and landscape of the place in which it is staged. Developed with local participants and shaped by Newbury itself, the production brings the community together, transforming familiar streets with this fantastical parade.

Corn Exchange (Newbury) Trust Director Jessica Jhundoo-Evans comments, 'Deblozay is a celebration of music, community and imagination and we passionately believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience and take part in exceptional arts and culture, regardless of cost or background. One of the aspects we are most excited about is that local people are at the heart of Deblozay; a spectacular event that is free for the whole community to enjoy. It's a unique opportunity for artists and residents to create something unforgettable together and be part of a joyful celebration in our town.'

Renowned for its inventive outdoor performances in Newbury and the surrounding area, the final summer performance in Corn Exchange (Newbury) Trust's free outdoor arts programme welcomes local people of all ages to this immersive celebration of music, culture and community.

Deblozay is performed as part of The Corn Exchange (Newbury) Trust's free outdoor programme funded by Greenham Trust and Arts Council England.

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