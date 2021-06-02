Shake Festival Announce THE WINTER'S TALE Livestreamed From Sands Films Studios

Jenny Caron Hall, Artistic Director of SHAKE Festival, today announces a rehearsed reading of William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale. Following the success of previous livestreams, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest, and Sonnets & Carols, the latest reading, directed by Caron Hall, will be streamed live from Sands Films Studios, Rotherhithe on Saturday 31 July at 7.30pm (BST). Tickets are available to buy via: www.ticketsource.co.uk/shake-festival-winters

The cast includes Helen Adie (Lady in Waiting/Dorcas/Lord), Ben Elder (Cleomenes/Gaoler/Mariner/Mopsa), Tim Fitzhigham (Autolycus), Alistair Hall (The Clown), Charlotte Hamblin (Hermione), Maia Jemmett (Perdita), Malachy King (various), Katherine MacRae (Emilia/Dorcas), Michael Mears (Antigonus/Third Gentleman.), Pamela Miles (Time/Chorus), Wendy Morgan (Paulina), Mark Quartley (Leontes), Louis B Rhone (First Servant/Lord), David Sturzaker (Polixenes), Barnaby Taylor (Florizel) and Leo Wringer (Camillo), with music from Finn Collinson and Oliver Wass.

Artistic Director of SHAKE festival, Jenny Caron Hall, said today, "We're very happy to bring our company together in person. It's our first production away from zoom. We're excited to be performing in a theatre, and happy that the audiences will be able to watch our production of The Winter's Tale from the comfort and safety of home."

Jenny Caron Hall is the Artistic Director of SHAKE Festival, which launched in October 2019. As an actress her credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream (National Theatre) and The Tempest (National Theatre/international tour). Caron Hall is also a musician, artist and journalist.

