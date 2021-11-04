Sedos to Present DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at the Bridewell Theatre

Sedos is continuing its long tradition of performing award-winning musicals with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, a sexy and irreverent musical farce based on the film of the same name. The show plays 24 November-4 December at the Bridewell Theatre, where Sedos is the resident theatre company.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels tells the story of two very different con men, the debonair Lawrence Jameson and the vulgar Freddy Benson. The chalk and cheese con men know they can't both work the same resort so they decide to make a bet.



The first to make $50,000 from one of the many wealthy ladies of the French Riviera town of Beaumont-sur-Mer will get to stay, the loser has to leave town. All they have to decide is who is the mark - and no mark is more loaded and less aware than the American Soap Queen herself, Christine Colgate.



As they try their different approaches to get the dough, they find that Christine isn't as easy as they first thought and that this con is going to be harder and more painful than expected, but the most fun they've ever had.



Director Zoë Thomas-Webb says: "The very first show I ever saw on Broadway was Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. I was 14 years old and I didn't know you could be so silly in a theatre.



"I thought if the singing was beautiful it must be serious and if the story was engrossing it would be important and yet here was a show that proved you could have a beautiful love ballad with the lyrics 'you are my feet-bones of love' and a plot that keeps you guessing until the last twist and turn, which is full of jokes and falling over.



"It's such a joy to bring this show to the Bridewell stage - I think the 14-year-old me would be pretty impressed."



Nominated for 11 Tony Awards in 2005 with original Broadway cast including John Lithgow, Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels has it all, from glitzy dance numbers to hilarious songs and stupid jokes.



More details and tickets: sedos.co.uk

PERFORMANCE DETAILS



Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Bridewell Theatre, Bride Lane, Off Fleet Street, London EC4Y 8EQ

24 November-4 December 2021 at 7.30pm, Saturday matinee at 2.30pm

Full credits

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek

Book by Jeffrey Lane

Based on the film, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, written by Dale Launer and Stanley Shapiro & Paul Henning

CAST

LAWRENCE | Rob Archibald

FREDDY | Joey Henshaw

CHRISTINE | Imogen Johnson

MURIEL | Louise Roberts

ANDRE | Dan Saunders

JOLENE | Jen Bullock

LENORE | Zo Pisera

SOPHIA | Nicolle Dominique

RENEE | Paula Mount



ENSEMBLE

Alex Dehn

Nick Dore

Robbie Fulford

Ruth Granton

Leon Grozdanovic

Ellie Jones

Adam Moulder

Eilish Mulvihill

Natalie Parada

Rachel Savage

James Taverner

CREATIVE TEAM

DIRECTOR | Zoë Thomas-Webb

MUSICAL DIRECTOR | Chris Nelson

CHOREOGRAPHERS | Jonathon Grant and Fiona McConachie

PRODUCER | Adam Coppard

COSTUME DESIGNER | Edith Webb

LIGHTING DESIGNER | Olly Levett

MARKETING & PHOTOGRAPHY | David Ovenden

STAGE MANAGER | Shiri Stern

COMMITTEE LIAISON | Mark Siddall