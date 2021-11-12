Seasonal Shows Announced At The Epstein Theatre

Liverpool's Epstein Theatre reopens its doors next month - and the much-loved venue is promising audiences a season full of sparkling entertainment to mark its return.

The historic Hanover Street venue has been relaunched under new management, Epstein Entertainments Ltd, and is getting in the Christmas spirit with a series of shows which are guaranteed to be the perfect night out for those who want to kickstart the festive season in style.

The festivities begin on Friday, 3 December when The Martini Lounge brings its Christmas Cabaret to the stage. Liverpool's largest and longest running cabaret and burlesque show celebrates its 15th birthday in 2022, and ahead of that its mistress of ceremonies Millie Dollar is promising the very best in burlesque and variety from across the world in this sizzling slice of seasonal entertainment.

The Martini Lounge also returns on Saturday, 4 December for a very special workshop in the Epstein bar with Millie Dollar herself.

The fantastic David Knopov also appears at the Epstein Theatre on Saturday, 4 December with his Perfectly Frank - Swinging Sinatra Christmas Show. David is one of the world's most authentic and sought-after performers of Frank Sinatra's timeless classics, and his audiences over his 30-year career have included Her Majesty the Queen and the King of Greece.

Now for one night only, Perfectly Frank and his swing quartet come to the Epstein for a Christmas celebration the Ol' Blue Eyes way. Special guest on the evening will be the amazing Connie Lush.

The late, great Gerry Marsden is recalled on Sunday, 5 December in I Like It: The Ultimate Tribute to Gerry Marsden & The Swingin' 60s.

Gary Murphy and his multi-talented band are promising an evening packed with Pacemaker hits including Ferry Cross the Mersey, Don't Let the Sun Catch You Crying, I Like It and the anthem You'll Never Walk Alone, along with Sixties classics from fellow Merseybeat bands and some of the biggest stars of the decade.

On Wednesday, 8 December, there's the chance to enjoy The Best of Queen at the venue. The UK's biggest Queen tribute band Majesty will take music fans on a magical journey through the band's iconic catalogue, celebrating the music and showmanship of Freddie, Brian, Roger and John.

Meanwhile Swedish superstars Benny, Bjorn, Agnetha and Anni Frid are celebrated in ABBA Forever on Thursday, 9 December. Attention to detail, dynamic choreography, great visuals and brilliant musicianship and vocal combine in one unmissable evening.

And on Friday, 10 December some of the current comedy circuit's funniest names come together for the Laughterhouse Comedy Christmas Show. Tom Stade, Mick Miller and Justin Moorhouse are lined up to appear on the Epstein stage and Laughterhouse's Chris Cairns will be your Christmas comedy compÃ¨re.

If all that isn't enough to get you in the seasonal spirit, there is also the return of the popular Epstein panto.

Beauty and the Beast stars Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Footballers' Wives and West End star Ben Richards as the dastardly Gaston, appearing alongside a brilliant cast of panto performers including Lauren McCrory as Belle, Lewis Devine as French Frank and Jamie Greer as Potty Polly.

It runs from 16 December to 9 January 2022.

The Epstein is a 108-year-old, 380-seat proscenium arch theatre. It was originally opened as Crane's Music Hall in 1913 and was a popular location for recitals and performances. It was renamed Crane Theatre in 1938.

In 1967 the theatre was purchased by Liverpool Corporation, which decided that it should be run by local people for local people and was named the Neptune Theatre. The Neptune also became a comedy club and, after many years of uncertainty about the future of the theatre, it eventually closed in 2005.

In July 2011, a Â£1million refurbishment of the theatre was completed which saw the Hanover Street venue brought up to 21st Century standards and renamed The Epstein Theatre in honour of former Beatles manager Brian Epstein.

The venue is now under the management of Epstein Entertainments Ltd - a partnership between PR expert and theatre producer Bill Elms, and Chantelle Nolan and Jane Joseph of Regal Entertainments Ltd.

Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director at Epstein Entertainments Ltd, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be reopening the Epstein Theatre ahead of Christmas and with a really brilliant season of shows to take us towards the big day itself.

"Whether you're a fan of fantastic live music, comedy, or cabaret and burlesque, there's something on the programme you won't want to miss. It's an ideal opportunity to dress up, and join friends or family for a night out at a great live show.

"And not forgetting we also have our very special panto Beauty and the Beast. It's been another difficult year with the ongoing pandemic, so families deserve to enjoy some festive fairytale magic - and that's certainly what we're promising here at the Epstein."