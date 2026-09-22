Scottish Dance Theatre Will Perform ROTTEN WORK & THE GAME OF LIFE

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Scottish Dance Theatre will mark 40 years of performance with two new works by internationally acclaimed choreographers Emilie Leriche and Edouard Hue. Bringing poetic intimacy and explosive physicality together in one thrilling evening, Rotten Work and The Game of Life arrive at The Place for their London premiere on Friday 23 October.

Rotten Work is a quietly powerful meditation on care. Leriche's slow-burning choreography draws the eye to fleeting moments of connection and intimacy, building around one urgent idea: no one gets left behind; if we arrive, we arrive together. Edouard Hue's The Game of Life is raw, punchy and alive with sensation. Inspired by puzzles and patterns, it asks how individuals can become part of a constantly evolving whole without surrendering what makes them unique.

Together, the works fuse vulnerability with virtuosity and individual expression with collective force. The result is an unforgettable celebration of four decades of innovation from Scotland's flagship contemporary dance company.

Full Dates and Venues

Friday 23rd – Saturday 24th October

The Place, London

Friday 30th October

Dundee Rep Theatre

Friday 13th November

Eden Court, Inverness

Tuesday 17th – Wednesday 18th November

The Lowry Theatre, Manchester

Saturday 21st November

Riley Theatre, Leeds

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 18 Hrs 33 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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