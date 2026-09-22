Scottish Dance Theatre Will Perform ROTTEN WORK & THE GAME OF LIFE
Choreographers Emilie Leriche and Edouard Hue create the double bill for Scotland's flagship contemporary dance company.
Scottish Dance Theatre will mark 40 years of performance with two new works by internationally acclaimed choreographers Emilie Leriche and Edouard Hue. Bringing poetic intimacy and explosive physicality together in one thrilling evening, Rotten Work and The Game of Life arrive at The Place for their London premiere on Friday 23 October.
Rotten Work is a quietly powerful meditation on care. Leriche's slow-burning choreography draws the eye to fleeting moments of connection and intimacy, building around one urgent idea: no one gets left behind; if we arrive, we arrive together. Edouard Hue's The Game of Life is raw, punchy and alive with sensation. Inspired by puzzles and patterns, it asks how individuals can become part of a constantly evolving whole without surrendering what makes them unique.
Together, the works fuse vulnerability with virtuosity and individual expression with collective force. The result is an unforgettable celebration of four decades of innovation from Scotland's flagship contemporary dance company.
Full Dates and Venues
Friday 23rd – Saturday 24th October
The Place, London
Friday 30th October
Dundee Rep Theatre
Friday 13th November
Eden Court, Inverness
Tuesday 17th – Wednesday 18th November
The Lowry Theatre, Manchester
Saturday 21st November
Riley Theatre, Leeds
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
|
How Far Away Are They? An evening with the cast of Phoenix Nights
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/02-10/02)
|
Another Christmas Carol
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/27-11/27)
|
Luther UK
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/15-11/15)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And it''s Goodnight from Me!
Scarborough Spa Suncourt (4/18-4/18)
|
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
The Royal Albert Hall (12/12-12/12)
|
Carols at the Royal Albert Hall
The Royal Albert Hall (12/19-12/24)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Palace Theatre, Southend (4/08-4/08)
|
Attack on Titan: Symphony from Paradis with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
The Royal Albert Hall (10/17-10/17)
|
Russell Howard: Don’t Tell The Algorithm
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/06-11/06)