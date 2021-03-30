Scoot Theatre Announce Summer Shakespeare Tour of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Scoot Theatre have announced their plans to tour two outdoor, sixty-minute, family-friendly, actor-musician productions of 'The Comedy of Errors' and 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' to (mainly) cricket clubs in the South East this summer. Following the success of their 2020 tour of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream', which also visited South Hill Park Arts Centre and BarnFest at The Barn Theatre in Cirencester, Scoot will be on the road for five weeks this August and September.

Playing from 2 August to 5 September, Scoot have announced 18 dates so far, with more to be added soon. Venues include: Dorking Cricket Club, Esher CC, Walton-on-Thames CC, Wimbledon CC, Shepperton CC, Godalming CC, Valley End CC, Beddington CC, East Molesey CC, Blackheath (Surrey) CC, Ashtead CC, Egham CC, Farnham CC, Chessington CC and a return to South Hill Park.

An associate company of the Riverhouse Barn in Walton-on-Thames, Scoot was formed last year to tour Covid-secure live entertainment to non-traditional spaces. The company aims to deliver high-quality, local professional theatre, with a community focus. In October 2020 they produced a cabaret evening of West End musical classics and in December 2020 a new actor-musician adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol' at East Molesey Cricket Club. They have recently been awarded a Partnership Support Grant from Elmbridge Borough Council.

Max Hutchinson, founder of Scoot Theatre, said: I can't wait for the company to take these two classic comedies on tour this summer. They're both about restoring order from chaos and I think we can all relate to that at the moment! We want to share a bit of joy. Last year, even in the darkest times, we were thrilled to witness such an appetite for live theatre and, in particular, to see so many young people attending our shows. We're grateful to Elmbridge Borough Council, The Riverhouse Barn Arts Centre and Surrey's cricket clubs for all their support and positivity over the past few months!

To book tickets and find out more about Scoot's summer tour visit www.scoottheatre.com.