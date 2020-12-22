Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Presents Film of THE SNOW QUEEN

A brand new film of the Scarborough theatre's sell-out Christmas show, The Snow Queen, will be available on the SJT website from noon on Wednesday 23 December 2020 until midnight on Sunday 31 January 2021. It's the first time the famous North Yorkshire theatre has ventured into filming its productions.

Tickets cost just £12, and allow access to the movie for a week from the first click of the 'play' button.

The show, which is live on stage at the SJT until Thursday 31 December, and is completely sold out, has been adapted by Nick Lane from the original story by Hans Christian Andersen, and is a Snow Queen like you've never seen before - a one-woman whirlwind performed by Polly Lister.

The show's director, Paul Robinson, who is also Artistic Director at the SJT, says he hopes the film will be the first of many.

"Exploring the immense possibilities afforded by filming our work was part of our successful bid to the government's Culture Recovery Fund," he says.

"Nothing will ever replace the magic of live theatre, but ultimately we want to make our work accessible to a wider audience across the UK and, indeed, the world."

The Snow Queen features original music and songs from Olivier Award-winning composer Simon Slater. Movement and puppet direction is by Gemma Fairlie, and the show is designed by Helen Coyston, with lighting design by Paul Stear. The associate director is Chelsey Gillard and the casting director is Sarah Hughes, CDG. The Snow Queen is produced by Daniel Abell for the SJT.

The Snow Queen will be on the SJT website: www.sjt.uk.com